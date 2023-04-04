Ex-Condo Association President Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Secretly Filming Women

Robert William Orr, the former president of the Las Brisas Condo Association arrested on numerous charges of secretly capturing video of residents and guests, was sentenced on Monday to two years in prison followed by three years on sex-offender probation.

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins found Orr, 60, guilty on 12 counts of video voyeurism of victims 19 years old or older, each a third degree felony, and on six counts of illegally using a two-way communication device, each a third degree felony. Each count carries a maximum potential of five years in prison. Orr faced a maximum of 90 years in prison.









Orr pleaded out, agreeing to completing sex-offender treatment, successfully completing an annual lie-detector test, mental health treatment, and to a prohibition on using the internet without his counselor’s recommendation or court permission. He is also barred from owning any video surveillance equipment.

The Las Brisas Condominiums are part of the Matanzas Shores community off State Road A1A in northern Flagler County. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into Orr last August when a woman who lives in Melbourne but had stayed in one of the condo units discovered a small video camera hidden in a potted plant, in the bedroom. She brought the camera to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives examined the camera’s storage card. It clearly showed Orr installing the device. He was arrested in September. He confessed to deputies that he’d bought three cameras and installed one of them in one of the condo units. Over the next months, detectives continued their investigation, and found that the incident involving the Melbourne woman was only one of at least a dozen that they could document. It is possible that there may have been more.









Orr, a resident of 70 San Juan Drive in Palm Coast, had previously spent only a few days in jail on his previous arrests, so he will not have more than those days’ credit in time served as his prison sentence begins. He is now at the Flagler County jail, awaiting transfer into the prison system.

In two unrelated cases on the vice beat, Bunnell police last week arrested a 61-year-old masseuse at Royal Massage on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell on a misdemeanor charge of prostitution, a first arrest for the woman. According to its police chief, the Bunnell Police Department had received an anonymous complaint about the business, which led to an undercover operation and the woman’s arrest. Individuals arrested on such charges are typically sentenced to light probation terms. The department announced the arrest on March 31.

Three days later, Bunnell police announced the arrest of a 73-year-old man, Donald George Argraves, for exposing himself, touching himself and approaching an employee at the clubhouse at Grand Reserve to smell her hair and tell her she smelled pretty, while fully exposed. Argraves, the Bunnell Police Department reported, had a 2002 lewdness conviction in new Jersey, and a 2020 arrest on several charges of lewdness, stalking and criminal trespass, though those charges were dropped.

Agrgaves was arrested on Monday on two misdemeanor charges–exhibitionism and battery.









“The victim maintained her composure and did the best she could in a very disturbing situation,” Bunnell Police Chief Dave Brannon said in a release. “Considering Argraves’ previous arrests in New Jersey, this continued behavior, now here in Florida, is very concerning. Information gathered in our investigation from other sources indicate several other unidentified women in our community expressed concern about their experiences with Argraves. I’m asking anyone else who may have had a disturbing encounter with Argraves to please call the Bunnell Police Department so we may investigate. Your help could provide crucial evidence in holding Argraves accountable and preventing him from repeating this behavior or escalating to something worse.”

He then continued in the vein of a public service message: “April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The latest statistics according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center indicate one in five women in the U.S. experienced completed or attempted rape during their lifetime. It is estimated 734,630 people, females and males alike, were raped (including threatened, attempted, or completed rape) in the United States in 2018. Of the female victims of rape, the perpetrator was an intimate partner in 51.1% of the cases, and in 40.8% of the cases, the perpetrator was an acquaintance. These statistics are alarming. This means in nearly 92% of the cases of reported rape, the female victims knew the perpetrator. Even more disturbing is the data indicates only 25% of rapes in 2018 were reported to police. Much more work on many levels must be done to resolve this immense problem.”