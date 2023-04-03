Housing Fair and Financial Wellness Clinic on April 22

The public is invited to attend a housing fair and financial wellness clinic to learn about various programs available for down payment assistance, owner-occupied rehabilitation, mortgage products, strategies to avoid foreclosure, and to learn about the Fair Housing Act and individual rights and responsibilities. The fair is free to attend.

“This is a great opportunity for everyone – homeowners, potential home buyers, and renters – to get some valuable information housing industry professionals,” said Flagler County Housing Program Manager Devrie Paradowski. “There will be mini classes and workshops held throughout the day.”









The 2023 Housing Fair – hosted by Flagler County, the City of Palm Coast, and the Mid-Florida Housing Partnership – will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at the Flagler County Association of Realtors building, 4101 E. Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The fair happens annually during Fair Housing Month. The Fair Housing Act was approved 55 years ago.

Potential homebuyers can learn about the home buying process, evaluate their mortgage readiness, and learn about new mortgage loan products. Information will be presented to homeowners about refinance opportunities, owner-occupied rehab programs and foreclosure avoidance strategies.

Credit counseling will be provided by HUD Housing Counselors. Everyone is invited to get a free credit report as well.

Additionally, representatives from Palm Coast, Flagler County, the Flagler County Association of Realtors, area mortgage lenders and other housing professionals will provide information and answer questions about things like down payment assistance programs and new affordable housing initiatives.