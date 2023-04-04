The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.









Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County School Board holds a special workshop on the future of the Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club at 10:30 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The Flagler County School Board meets behind closed doors to discuss security in schools, at 1:30 p.m. in the superintendent’s conference room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County School Board holds a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is on Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt’s evaluations and her contract’s future. Her contract expires on June 30.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.









The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The council is expected to vote on whether to adopt an invocation/prayer policy at city meetings. See how it has been amended here. The council is also expected to vote on a 316-unit apartment complex off Whiteview Parkway. And it is expected to rake up the need for an additional $100,000 on top of the additional $1.14 million expense it already approved in February on that endless project: the “rehabilitation,” or reconstruction, of the foot pathway, along belle Terre Parkway, from Buddy Taylor Middle School south. That would bring the project $400,000 over-budget. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

In Coming Days:

Flagler Pride Weekend: All applications (Vendor, Sponsor, Volunteer, Speaker, Entertainment) for Flagler Pride Weekend are now open until midnight on May 20th, 2023. No late applications will be accepted or considered. Vendors, apply here. Flagler Pride weekend is scheduled for June 10-12, at Palm Coast’s Central Park.

April 15: The University Women of Flagler’s general membership meets at 9:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. Guests are welcome. Cost is $17 if paying by check; $18 if paying through this link. The April 15 speaker is Lt. General Mark Hertling, a retired three star general living in Flagler Beach having had global military and other responsibilities on behalf of the United States, positions on Presidential councils and Boards of Directors, a true winner in the sports arena, and an ace commentator on national television news outlets.

April 26: Flagler Tiger Bay After Dark: Dr. Maya Angelou, a Conversation with Colin Johnson, grandson of Dr. Maya Angelou, who will share his story of growing up with a national treasure, and her perspective on life and politics. 5:30 p.m., Crave’s Coastal Kitchen & Cocktails, 2000 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach. Your $25 ticket includes event entry and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Cash bar. Colin Johnson,

A civil rights activist and National Women’s Hall of Fame Inductee, Dr. Maya Angelou’s Awards and Honors include the Presidential Medal of Freedom, National Medal of Arts, and numerous Grammy Awards. Angelou was commemorated with a Forever Stamp by the U.S. Postal Service in 2015 for her contributions to arts, culture and equality. Join us for a fascinating look at the life and legacy of Dr. Maya Angelou.









Notably: It is Maya Angelou’s birthday (1928), so take special note of the April 26 event hosted by Tiger Bay After Dark in Flagler Beach, noted above: Colin Johnson, her grandson, will give a talk locally. More than ever, we need to remember that despite “the perversity of life,” as she wrote, it is “in the struggle [that] lies the joy.” We’ll need this pearl today as the school board puts on another undignified gladiatorial spectacle, with Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt as its plaything, and the Palm Coast City Council’s members decide whether they’ll be mullahs or council members. —P.T.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam: https://www.youtube.com/live/kYlw-B5iMy8

For the full calendar, go here.