The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, March 23, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: Sunbelt Management v. Bryan: A motion to dismiss the defamation case against Ken Bryan, the former Flagler Beach city commissioner (the suit was filed over three years ago, before his election to a three-year term that just ended), is scheduled before Circuit Judge Chris France, at 2:45 p.m. in Courtroom 403 or by Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/3863134515. For background, see: “One Side Says Defamation. The Other Says Intimidation. The Gardens Development Spins-Off a Lawsuit.”

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here. See tonight’s full agenda here.

Flagler County Republican Club Trivia Night: 6 p.m. at Jerry’s Village Market Pub and Deli, European Village, Palm Coast. $5 cover charge. Food, fun, drinks, trivia, and more.









Uncouth, an open mic night: Join a unique community of creative artists and performers on Thursday nights from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. in Lee’s Garage, Carlton Union Building, Room 261A, 131 E Minnesota Avenue, DeLand, for an event featuring the student community of Stetson University. Uncouth is an “open-mic night” where students can perform their poetry, prose, music, and any other ‘artistic’ talents. This is a safe space for students to gather with their peers and enjoy the company of other creative minds.

In Coming Days:

Flagler Pride Weekend: All applications (Vendor, Sponsor, Volunteer, Speaker, Entertainment) for Flagler Pride Weekend are now open until midnight on May 20th, 2023. No late applications will be accepted or considered. Vendors, apply here. Flagler Pride weekend is scheduled for June 10-12, at Palm Coast’s Central Park.

​

Applications to volunteer at our other recurring 2023 events are also open.

Michael Butler at AAUW: What is Academic Freedom and Why Does It Matter? American Association of University Women Flagler’s April 1 meeting is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf and Country Club, 53 East Hampton, Palm Coast. The guest is Dr. Michael Butler, Professor of History

Chair of Humanities, Flagler College. The presentation is $5 to attend, $25 with lunch. Please check the website for more information. “It’s easy to ridicule Florida, or cite ‘Florida Man.’ But the Florida of today is the America of tomorrow,” Butler told Vanity Fair in an article about Gov. Ron DeSantis’s assaults on academic freedom. “If you put these culture wars into context, there’s always a bigger issue at play. This time, it’s 2024, and Florida is being used as a laboratory for policies and practices concerning higher education that will be unveiled at the national level.”

April 15: The University Women of Flagler’s general membership meets at 9:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. Guests are welcome. Cost is $17 if paying by check; $18 if paying through this link. The April 15 speaker is Lt. General Mark Hertling, a retired three star general living in Flagler Beach having had global military and other responsibilities on behalf of the United States, positions on Presidential councils and Boards of Directors, a true winner in the sports arena, and an ace commentator on national television news outlets.

Etymologically: According to etymologist Allen Read in his 1963 American Speech, the word “ok” first appeared in print in the United States on this day in 1839, in an issue of the Boston Morning Post. Oddly, the following year, it was picked up as a nickname for Martin van Buren during the presidential election, as in Old Kinderhook, also attributed to Democrats’ O.K. clubs that year. OK as we understand it, according to the OED, was a derivative of oll korrect, “humorous alteration of all correct.” The OED goes on, as it invariably does (thankfully: why else do we read the OED, other than to disinfect from atrocious writing in FlaglerLive?) “Other suggestions, e.g. that O.K . represents an alleged Choctaw word oke ‘it is’ (actually the affirmative verbal suffix -okii ‘indeed, contrary to your supposition’), or French au quai , or Scottish English och aye , or that it derives from a word in the West African language Wolof via slaves in the southern States of America, all lack any form of acceptable documentation.” OK? It was also–and this, to its great and inexplicable discredit, the OED does not mention–the name of our favorite Korean grocery store when I was growing up in Sunnyside, N.Y., in Queens, at the corner of 42nd Street and 43rd Avenue: OK Food. It began as a tiny bodega (an anachronism, when applied to a Korean grocer), then started expanding east and west, devouring what had been a tiny antique shop, then a laundromat, which forced me do trudge down a few more blocks to wash the family’s laundry every week, as we did not have a washer-dryer in our otherwise delightful walk-up on 42nd. Around that time, CBS’s programming signature was the OK sign, as I recall. —P.T.

Now this: A Day With John Dekermenjian, Lebanon’s Greratest Pick-Up Artist.

Flagler Beach Webcam: https://www.youtube.com/live/kYlw-B5iMy8

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.