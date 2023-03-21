Sheriff’s Deputies in Long Stand-Off With Barricaded, Armed Man on Ricker Place in Palm Coast

Last Updated: 9:10 p.m.

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies, including a SWAT team and drones, have been in a stand-off with a 56-year-old man at 14 Ricker Place since late this afternoon, in what started as a response to a domestic dispute and another standoff Sunday night.

The standoff appeared peaceably over shortly after 9 p.m., with the man in custody.









Deputies first responded to the address Sunday evening after the man, Luis Ramirez, had been drinking and threatening self-harm, according to his wife’s report to authorities.

Ramirez was alone in the house when deputies arrived but would not leave the house. A crisis negotiating team arrived, and a drone was launched (Ramirez was in a two-story house) and deputies attempted various and numerous ways to make contact with him.

It wasn’t clear then he war facing charges or was suspected of having committed a crime. Rather, he appeared to be having a psychological episode paired with substance abuse. A little before 11 p.m. Sunday, deputies cleared the area.

They returned this afternoon. This evening, Sheriff Rick Staly was referring to the man as “a fugitive that’s holed up in his home” in what started as “an armed domestic violence case.”

“We’ve been here for a number of hours trying to negotiate him to exit the house,” Staly said in a Facebook live update around 8:30 Monday evening. “Our crisis negotiators are here but he’s not communicating at all. Our SWAT team is here and so forth. So I want the community to know that everything is contained to this one location. We’re doing our best to de-escalate the situation and have him peacefully come out and surrender.”









The sheriff did not specify what charges Ramirez is facing, though those may be related to developments since Sunday.

Drones were again in the air Monday evening, and residents of the E Section, abutting the R-Section area of the disturbance, were reporting of hearing deputies’ shouts to Ramirez to surrender and come out.

In previous standoffs, deputies have used camera-equipped robots to breach entry points and conduct interior surveillance ahead of deputies making entry.