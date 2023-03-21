The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.









Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council is expected to make appointments to its planning board and its beautification board, and to amend its park free structure. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Food Truck Tuesdays is presented by the City of Palm Coast on the third Tuesday of every month from March to October. Held at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.

Public Meeting on State Road A1A’s Future in Flagler Beach: The Florida Depatrtment of Transportation holds a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. about plans for strengthening the State Road A1A corridor between Ormond-by-the-Sea and Osprey Drive in Beverly Beach, at the Wickline Center, 800 S. Daytona Ave., Flagler Beach, at 5:30 p.m. All meeting materials, including the presentation, will be available on the project website: www.cflroads.com/project/452443-1 and www.cflroads.com/project/452444-1 before the meeting.

Women’s Self-Defense Class provided by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, free, at Hidden Trails Community Center, 6108 Mahogany Blvd Bunnell, from 6 to 8 p.m. Contact Pamela Andrews to register, 386/295-0611. The class is open to all those ages 12 and up, but children 12 to 18 need parental consent.









The New York Bee Gees, 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. The tribute show is comprised of some of Long Island New York’s most versatile and exceptionally talented players. The band includes present or former members of well known, world renown acts including The Alan Parsons Project, Happy Together Tour, Meatloaf, Queen, Blue Oyster Cult, Riot, Herman’s Hermits, Enrique Iglesias, The Rippingtons and more. Based in New York the show has played to sell out shows at The Paramount Theater and BB King NYC. The New York Bee Gees delivers songs from every decade of the Bee Gees catalog with a stunning production, powerful vocals and the professional stage presence to fill any club or casino. Book here.

In Coming Days:

Michael Butler at AAUW: What is Academic Freedom and Why Does It Matter? American Association of University Women Flagler’s April 1 meeting is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf and Country Club, 53 East Hampton, Palm Coast. The guest is Dr. Michael Butler, Professor of History

Chair of Humanities, Flagler College. The presentation is $5 to attend, $25 with lunch. Please check the website for more information. “It’s easy to ridicule Florida, or cite ‘Florida Man.’ But the Florida of today is the America of tomorrow,” Butler told Vanity Fair in an article about Gov. Ron DeSantis’s assaults on academic freedom. “If you put these culture wars into context, there’s always a bigger issue at play. This time, it’s 2024, and Florida is being used as a laboratory for policies and practices concerning higher education that will be unveiled at the national level.”

April 15: The University Women of Flagler’s general membership meets at 9:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. Guests are welcome. Cost is $17 if paying by check; $18 if paying through this link. The April 15 speaker is Lt. General Mark Hertling, a retired three star general living in Flagler Beach having had global military and other responsibilities on behalf of the United States, positions on Presidential councils and Boards of Directors, a true winner in the sports arena, and an ace commentator on national television news outlets.

Notably: When all else fails, reach for Bach. It’s his birthday today (1685), a musical solstice difficult to sum up, as the great Hendrik van Loon, who sadly gets as rarely read these days as Bach’s cantatas are performed, put it: “I would much rather write about old Sebastian Bach than anybody else. But one either gives him three pages or three volumes. His musical output alone fills sixty volumes of the Bach Gesellschaft, founded a century after his death, when most of his works had been almost completely forgotten. […] He was an indefatigable worker, an excellent harpsichord player, the most famous organist of his time, a good fiddler, a good viola player. And the number of his works that he wrote for the voice and for every instrumental combination is so enormous that one might feel inclined to doubt their authenticity until one begins to examine them. No matter how simple or how complicated, the Bach touch is always there. It is as difficult to produce a spurious Bach cantata as to take a Rembrandt etching.”

Now this:

