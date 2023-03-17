Soft Landing? Daytona Beach Condo Sales Down But Improving

The number of condos sold in February across the Daytona Beach area was down from last year but better than in January.

An analysis of Daytona Beach Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data by Wyse Home Team Realty showed that 110 condo units were sold around the Daytona Beach area in February with a median sales price of $241,250. That’s a 71 percent increase over January, but a nearly 31 percent decline from February 2022. Sales volume in February was down by more than $18.7 million from last year, according to MLS reports. Meanwhile, the median condo sales price was 23 percent lower than it was in January but only slightly lower than prices in February 2022.









“It’s typical to see a seasonal incline in condo sales we see each year as tourist events like race week, bike week and spring break drives people to the Daytona Beach area,” said Ron Wysocarski, Broker and CEO of Wyse Home Team Realty in Daytona Beach. “And in this case, it was welcome improvement over January.”

Low inventory levels are playing a role in keeping prices high right now, Wysocarski said.

Inventory levels across the Daytona Beach MLS area continues to rebound, MLS reports show. The number of available units was up 42 percent in February compared to February 2022, as 784 condo units were made active at some point during the month. Buyers in February also had 19 additional units on the market to consider during the month, compared to the 765 units active in January, MLS reports show.

Daytona Beach MLS data for Condo and Condotel Sales combined:

February 2023: 110 condo/condotels sold with a median sales price of $241,250.

“Vacation condo sales were also up in February, with 37 more units sold than in January,” Wysocarski said.

February 2023 Daytona Beach MLS data for Condos and Condotels separated:

97 condos sold with a median price of $275,000.

sold with a median price of $275,000. 13 condotels sold with a median price of $145,000.

February 2023 highlights of luxury condo sales in the Daytona Beach area include: