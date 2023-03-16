Fashion Show Fundraiser Raises $1,260 for Women United Flagler

Chez Jacqueline Boutique in Palm Coast hosted a charity fashion show on March 10 to benefit women and children in Flagler County via the Women United Flagler group. The sold-out event raised $1,260 for Women United Flagler.

Five women from Women United Flagler each modeled four compete “looks” put together by Shara Rivera who announced the models as they walked the runway. “Women United Flagler is grateful to Chez Jacqueline for their on-going support of our community and the non-profit organization in Flagler County,” said Women United Flagler President Linda Mahran.









Beyond the Power of the Purse, Women United Flagler is best known for their food-raising project Chicks with Cans. Members volunteer outside Publix’s collecting monetary donations for Feed Flagler in the spring and fall. All donations received stay in Flagler County to help those that are food insecure. Since 2012, Chicks with Cans has collected monetary donations totaling $75,781.

In 2021, the group distributed $16,150 in food and grants to local agencies, such as The Flagler Education Foundation, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Teens-In-Flight, Family Life Center, Christmas Come True, Stewart Marchman WARM, Abundant Life Ministries, Food Brings Hope, WaterSafe, and more. In addition, each year the group provides high school scholarships at both Flagler Palm Coast and Matanzas High Schools. Since inception in 2009, Women United Flagler has raised and given back over $287,000 to the Flagler County community.

Anyone that would like to get involved with Women United Flagler can do so by liking and following the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ FlaglerCountyWomenUnited/, donate when you see the Chicks with Cans volunteers in front of the Flagler County Publix stores in May and October and donate monetarily and/or volunteer as a ‘Chick’, join as a member of Women United Flagler for $50 annually, or become involved and serve on a committee (social, fund allocation, community engagement, or marketing and PR).