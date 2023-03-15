The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, March 15, 2023









To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. See the full agenda here, keeping in mind that the Station at Palm Coast item has been pulled.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.









Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Stetson Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Jon Oxford in concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Athens Theater, 124 N Florida Ave, DeLand. Tickets $5 to $15. Book here.

In Coming Days:

Thursday, March 16: Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: An Educational Program by Alzheimer’s Association, March 16 at 10 a.m., Sabal Palms Assisted Living & Memory Care, 2125 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. For centuries we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

Starting Friday, March 17: “Scapino,” at Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207 (City Marketplace). The 1974 play is an adaptation of Moliere, set in modern-day Naples, and features a quick-thinking rascal (Scapino) who cleverly manipulates and cajoles everyone into doing exactly what he wants. There will be tall tales, bad impersonations, ridiculous chase scenes, disgruntled waiters, lovable panhandlers, melodic macaroni, and misbehaving sausages. Tickers are $15 to $20. March 17-19 and March 24-26, Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m., Sunday performances at 3 p.m. Book tickets here.

Editorial Notebook: Had she not died at such an untimely time in 2020, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court justice who gave us Amy Barrett for the next 90 years, would have been 90 today. Her jurisprudence is worth celebrating. Her judgment and vanity are not. She was great at what she did, until she put herself on the pedestal everyone else had built for her instead of taking Obama’s hint and doing what was best for the country, instead of unwittingly doing the right-wing jihad’s bidding. She reminds me of Sally Hunt.

Now this:

Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.