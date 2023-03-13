Road Rage Stabbing on I-95 Leads to Arrest of Felon Out on Bond for Another Stabbing

Michael Marsh Jr., is a felon many times over in the past dozen years and a former state prison inmate who was out on bond on an aggravated battery charge involving a stabbing.









He is again at the Flagler County jail, this time on a charge of aggravated assault as a result of an apparent road rage incident on I-95, and another stabbing. He is being held on $101,000 bond.

The incident took place in late afternoon Friday in the northbound lanes of I-95, between Palm Coast Parkway and Matanzas Woods Parkway.

Shawn Hardy, a 53-year-old truck driver from Trinity, N.C., called authorities around 5:30 p.m. to report that he had been stabbed soon after the dispatch center received other calls by passing motorists, reporting two men fighting by the side of the road. A few minutes later, the dispatch center got a call from a woman saying that her boyfriend had just been in a fight, though she wasn’t sure where he had been.

Hardy had a “large laceration along his left leg” and another cut on the palm of his left hand when a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene on the interstate. A Flagler County Fire Rescue unit arrived and advised Hardy to go to the hospital for stitches. He declined.

Hardy described the incident to a deputy. He said a man in a silver Dodge had been following his truck closely and recklessly. “The unknown driver became irate and struck the rear of his semi truck,” according to Marsh’s arrest report. “He then described the vehicle repeatedly striking the side of [Hardy’s] semi,” forcing the truck driver to pull over in the emergency lane. Marsh also pulled over and the two men confronted each other, verbally at first. Marsh, according to Hardy, then pulled out a box knife “and attacked him,” the report states, before Marsh got back in his Dodge and took Exit 293.









Deputies were by then responding to Marsh’s house on Buffalo meadow Lane, where his girlfriend reported him coming home distressed. At first they were not sure if the two incidents were connected. But the Dodge in the driveway, which was still running, matched the Hardy’s description of the vehicle he said had struck his truck. The license plates matched. And the woman said Marsh had been involved in an altercation on the highway.

A sheriff’s deputy located Marsh on the street near the house and placed handcuffs on him, saying he was only detained, not under arrest. But as the deputy was attempted to handcuff him, Marsh turned around and faced the deputy, disobeying commands. Marsh stepped back before deputies took him down by force and handcuffed him. They located a box knife matching the description Hardy had given.

Marsh agreed to speak with deputies, telling them that he’d pulled over because Hardy had cut him off with his truck, striking his Dodge. He said it had only been a verbal confrontation. But when Marsh was walking back to his vehicle, Hardy “suddenly attacked,” according to the account he gave deputies. “He was being punched in the face on multiple occasions, which caused him to take out the knife” and injure the truck driver. Deputies found Marsh’s account “inconsistent” with his own injuries.









Marsh said he did not call law enforcement at the time because his phone wasn’t working, but then somehow managed to get a hold of his girlfriend and asked her to call law enforcement.

Marsh has a long record, facing his first felony charge 12 years ago, when he was stopped for the third time for driving on a suspended license. The charge was downgraded and he was convicted on a first degree misdemeanor. In 2014 he became a convicted felon for manufacturing meth. He was also convicted on an assault charge.

He was convicted of grand theft and felony retail theft, two felonies, in 2014. A battery charge was dropped the following year, but in 2016 he was charged with aggravated battery, then battery against an inmate and a separate felony battery charge, which led to another felony conviction and a state prison stint. He has since been convicted of domestic battery and charged several times of shoplifting, but the shoplifting charges were dropped.

In Volusia County, Marsh is still in the pre-trial phase on a felony charge for cocaine possession, and on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.









The latter charge resulted from a May 8, 2022 incident between Marsh and a man he’d known for 15 years, and who’d given him shelter in Daytona Beach on one condition: that Marsh not use drugs. When the friend found out that Marsh was not keeping his end of the deal, an argument followed, as did violence.

The friend told Daytona Beach police that Marsh stabbed him in the arm, requiring hospitalization. It was a 1-inch stab wound to his upper inside left arm and a stab wound to the front left side of his chest, according to Halifax hospital medical personnel.

Marsh had his first appearance before a judge on Saturday, when the $101,000 bond was imposed. He remains at the county jail.