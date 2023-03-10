Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin Seeks Resident’s Vision of City’s Future

The City of Palm Coast is announces ‘Share with the Mayor,’ an all-new initiative to get residents involved in planning and building the future of Palm Coast for tomorrow and beyond.

During a “Share with the Mayor” meeting, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin will meet with local groups, clubs, neighborhood watches, and other local organizations to hear their ideas and gain feedback on creating a better future for the city.

By engaging with the community this way, Mayor Alfin and City staff hope to create a more inclusive, vibrant, and prosperous Palm Coast.

“I am so thrilled to have this incredible opportunity to meet face-to-face with our residents,” said Mayor Alfin. “I look forward to exciting and productive interactions at these ‘Share with the Mayor’ meetings and welcome the collaboration between City officials and residents as we work together to make Palm Coast a better place to live, learn, work, and play.”

Palm Coast residents may schedule a ‘Share with the Mayor’ meeting by visiting palmcoast.gov/council/mayor/share-with-the-mayor now. Residents should schedule the meeting 4-6 weeks in advance. “Share with the Mayor” will be an excellent opportunity to share your ideas and concerns with the Mayor in order to work together on an even brighter future for Palm Coast.