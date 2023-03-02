Daytona State and Bethune Cookman Sign Agreement Supporting Criminal Justice Students

Daytona State College and Bethune-Cookman University signed an agreement today providing admissions, transfer credit and scholarship support for DSC students pursuing an advanced degree in Criminal Justice at B-CU.

The agreement, which is effective immediately, provides support for Daytona State students who have earned an Associate of Arts degree or an Associate of Science degree in Criminal Justice who intend to transfer to Bethune-Cookman University to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.









“Our partnership with Bethune-Cookman University greatly streamlines the process for students looking to continue their education in Criminal Justice,” said Tom LoBasso, President of Daytona State College. “Pursuing a baccalaureate degree significantly increases career opportunities and better prepares students who are dedicating themselves to public service.”

Daytona State students who have earned an Associate of Arts degree will be eligible to receive full credit for general education requirements at Bethune-Cookman and are eligible for up to 60 transferable credits in total.

Daytona State students who have earned an Associate of Science degree in Criminal Justice and who are part of DSC’s Law Enforcement Academy plan are eligible to receive up to 42 transfer credits, including at least 15 general education core classes. DSC students who have earned an A.S. degree in Criminal Justice who are not part of the Law Enforcement Academy plan are eligible to receive up to 54 credits, including at least 15 general education core classes.

“Daytona State has an incredible reputation for preparing its students to continue their education and enter the workforce,” said Dr. Lawrence M. Drake, Interim President of Bethune-Cookman University. “We share a mission to serve our communities and look forward to helping students achieve their goals at B-CU.”

DSC students admitted to B-CU through this agreement and who have paid their tuition deposit will receive access to B-CU Admissions Office counselors, Criminal Justice department faculty advisors, and will be allowed to register during early registration. Students involved in this program, enroll full-time and graduate in good standing within three years may also be eligible for a scholarship or graduate assistantship into B-CU’s Online Master’s degree program in Organizational Leadership, Criminal Justice Administration, or Exceptional Student Education.









Daytona State students transferring to Bethune-Cookman as part of this agreement may also be eligible for scholarships through B-CU. More information on scholarships is available at https://www.cookman.edu/aid/scholarships/index.html.

Bethune-Cookman will host two on-the-spot admissions events at Daytona State annually where students will receive advice on B-CU programs, admissions process, and scholarships. Students who apply at one of these events will have their B-CU application fee waived.