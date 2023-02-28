Ride SunRail for Free Saturday From Afternoon to Midnight

SunRail is running a special service on Saturday, March 4, between 2 p.m. and 12:45 a.m., sponsored by Orlando Downtown Development Board. Ride free and save on parking for events in Downtown Orlando including:

Monster Jam at Camping World Stadium with free dedicated shuttle

Orlando City vs. Cincinnati at Exploria Stadium

Blake Shelton performing at Amway Arena

For the full schedule, list of events, and free shuttle information please visit https://sunrail.com/.

Questions? Please contact the FDOT Public Information Office at [email protected] or 386-943-5593.

Please be careful around trains, railroad crossings, and while at station platforms. Be smart. Be safe. For more information about SunRail, including fares, schedule, and station locations, please visit www.SunRail.com, or download the SunRail app.