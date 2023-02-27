Palm Coast and Flagler Want to Hear From You About Future Parks Plans Countywide

The City of Palm Coast and Flagler County Government have partnered to develop a Parks and Recreation Master Plan for the entire community. The goal is to hear from residents, business owners, special interest groups, and any other interested parties on what they would like to see included in future planning for Flagler County.









Palm Coast City Manager Denise Bevan said, “We are thrilled to collaborate on our new Planning Our Parks initiative and we are inviting you to get involved and bring us your ideas, feedback and foresight.”

An engagement website is now live to accept resident input on the parks master plan. The results will be utilized to determine the priorities for the City and County’s recreational facilities and activities desired by residents, what use patterns currently are, what barriers exist to usage, identify potential partnerships, and how best to support the recreational needs of the community. Visit the website today.

The interactive site gives residents a variety of options to interact with to let the City and County on current feedback on existing programs or activities and what they would like to see in the future. Residents can submit suggestions, feedback, and identify gaps in recreational amenities through the ideas wall. The trail system forum is available to discuss current barriers to access and explore ways to improve the existing trail system. Users can also use the mapping tool to visualize trails within the County’s boundaries and leave comments in real time. And lastly, a budgeting tool for users to prioritize where spending should be directed.









Flagler County Administrator Heidi Petito added, “As residents, you can help us navigate the direction we take as our county continues to grow and evolve, and with that growth, so does the need for new recreational amenities.”

Watch a video of Flagler County Administrator Heidi Petito and Palm Coast City Manager Denise Bevan inviting residents to participate in the Master Planning Process:

The Master Plan will look at the existing parks, recreational facilities, programs, and services, and determine the current and future level of services for the community based on public input. The plan will prioritize the needs and desires for upgrading and improving parks, recreational facilities, amenities, programs, and services.

Palm Coast and Flagler County have hired BerryDunn, a nationally-known parks and recreation management consulting firm, to oversee the plan. If you have any questions regarding the Master Plan, please contact the Parks and Recreation office for further information.