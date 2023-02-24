Daytona Beach Home Sales Hit an 11-Year Low

Daytona Beach area home sales plummeted in January to low levels not seen since the last major recession. The last time Daytona Beach home sales started the year below 215 homes sold was 2012.









An analysis of Daytona Beach Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data by Wyse Home Team Realty showed that 214 existing single-family homes (detached) were sold in the Daytona Beach area with median home sales price of $349,900. That’s a more than 37 percent decrease in total home sales from January 2022, and it’s nearly 31 percent lower than home sales just one month prior. Total sales volume was down nearly 37 percent compared to January 2022 and was more than 39 percent lower than home sales volume in December.

According to MLS reports, the median home sales price in the Daytona Beach area decreased to $349,900 during January. It’s nearly 1.5 percent higher than the median home sales price was in January 2022 and 3 percent lower than the previous month.

“Despite the deep dive in home sales, we know this is not a market crash and the situation today is very different than it was in 2012,” said Daytona Beach Area Realtor Ron Wysocarski, Broker and CEO of Wyse Home Team Realty in Daytona Beach, FL. “Among the differences, today’s home prices remain high and financing is still very accessible, albeit at higher interest rates.”









The inventory levels of available homes listed for sale in the Daytona Beach increased in January with the MLS reporting that there were roughly 134 more homes on the market than the month prior. Overall, MLS reports show inventory levels were nearly 49 percent higher than the number of homes available in January last year.

“The gains in inventory levels come as a welcome relief to many buyers who have been struggling to find the right home,” Wysocarski said.









Wyse Home Team Realty also analyzed data for key areas where home buyers’ shop. The reports show sales were down in all areas, while prices rose. Port Orange home sales decreased more notably in January than other areas analyzed. Daytona’s beachside areas held the top spot for highest median sales price during January, at $525,000.