The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Weather: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board will yet again talk about possibly arming school staffers on campus. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. (This meeting, like the evening meeting, usually takes place on Tuesday, but was moved to Wednesday to accommodate an Education Foundation event on Tuesday.)

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Kendall’s Bagels & More (no purchase is necessary), 1214 Palm Coast Pkwy SW, Palm Coast (near Winn Dixie, Bealls, Ollies, Harbor Freight). All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

March 6: The Flagler County School District Review Committee meets to discuss a book challenge, at 6 p.m. in Room 3A at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public. The book under discussion is Sold, by Patricia McCormick. A joint committee of Flagler Palm Coast High School and Matanzas High School reviewed the book and voted to keep it on the shelves. The decision is being appealed to the district committee. A Flagler County group is seeking to ban the book, a novel about a 13-year-old Nepalese girl being sold into sexual slavery in a brothel in Calcutta. Book bans in Flagler have been the unoriginal work of a vigilante group called “moms for liberty,” except when it comes to the liberty to read.

March 7: A joint Flagler Palm Coast High and Matanzas High committee meets to discuss a book challenge, at 3 p.m., at Matanzas High School. A Flagler County group is seeking to ban Last Night at the Telegraph Club, the 2021 historical novel by Malinda Lo and a National Book Award winner.









Notably: 30 miles north of Bogota, in Colombia, 200 meters below the surface (but 8,700 feet above sea level), in what used to be a salt mine, is the Salt Cathedral of Zipaquira. The mine had been exploited since the time of Plato and Socrates (on another continent). The miners over time found themselves a place to pray. In 1932, it turned into a church. By 1954, it was the Salt Cathedral. Gabriel Garcia-Maquez lived for four years in Zipaquira. He told a reporter in 1970–the year One Hundred Years of Solitude appeared in the United States–that what gave him the most satisfaction living there was that he never once visited the cathedral. Cheryl and I felt the same way, living for years in Lakeland without once visiting Disney. (That changed when we got further away from that salt mine.) “As completed, the ‘Salt Cathedral’ measures 365 feet long. It is supported by 14 massive piers of salt, each 120 feet square at the base, and is 77 feet high at the peak of the ‘nave.’ It can comfortably accommodate 10,000 worshipers,” reads a Times article from 1970. Unlike the Coffee Cultural Landscape of Colombia, or its Los Katios National Park, the cathedral is not a World Heritage site. It has not yet been replicated at Epcot, because it has not yet been the setting of a Frozen sequel.



Now this: It’s never too much: Piazzolla and the Four Seasons, with Horacio Lavandera at the piano.

