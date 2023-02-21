The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, February 21, 2023









To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board will yet again talk about possibly arming school staffers on campus. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

The Flagler Woman’s Club hosts Candidates’ Night at 7 p.m. at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Meet the five candidates for the Flagler Beach City Commission. Each candidate will have 5 minutes to introduce themselves, followed by a question-and-answer period for each race, followed by closing statements. Afterwards will be the opportunity to talk one on one with the candidates. For more information call Joann Soman at 305-778-2885. You will be able to submit your questions upon arrival. Please be aware of and respect the club’s “no campaign paraphernalia inside the clubhouse” rule. Candidate brochures can be placed in the foyer.

In Coming Days: