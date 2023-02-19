Do You Love Your Public Library? Consider Volunteering.

Those who love books, have a little extra time on their hands, and are interested in meeting some like-minded people should consider volunteering at the Flagler County Public Library. Volunteers provide support services or work on special projects with staff.

“If you already know and love the Library, then you know it has a very comfortable atmosphere. It’s a great place to spend a couple of hours,” said Chief of Special Projects and Library Director Holly Albanese. “The time commitment is minimal – two or three hours per week (minimum of three months) – but the rewards are great, like the undying gratitude of both staff and patrons.”









Applicants must be at least 18 years old. Positions are designed to match volunteers’ skills, interests, and schedule. Assignments can change, and open positions vary.

Assignments can include, but are not limited to the following: Welcome Desk greeter; shelve materials; man the Children’s Information Desk; Book Store attendant and book sales; and, general research and computer assistance.

“This is a great way to meet people and have fun while you learn more about what the Library has to offer,” Albanese said. “For those without a lot of work experience, it’s a great way to build on that experience and enhance job skills.”

The application process is simple: fill out the form available on the Library’s Get Involved webpage and return it to the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32137. Applications may also be emailed to [email protected] or faxed to 386-446-6773.