The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, February 19, 2023

Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
Today at the Editor’s Glance:
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sundat from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]
Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.
The Near Disaster of Jasper and Casper, at City Repertory Theatre: Feb. 16-19, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15-$30. Book tickets here. Award-winning actor Jason Woods brings his Off Broadway show to CRT, taking his audience “on a magical journey before leaving them at the end, changed for it.” His solo show tells the story of a man, Jasper, while seeking his true family, runs into a blunt witch, a mysterious, talking dragon, and a purpose he never thought he’d find.As Jasper gets closer to the answers he seeks, he must face his fears, an evil queen, his brother Casper’s self obsession, and a heartbreaking path to his own destiny. Written by Woods, who performs all roles himself.
In Coming Days:
February 21: The Flagler Woman’s Club hosts Candidates’ Night at 7 p.m. at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Meet the five candidates for the Flagler Beach City Commission. Each candidate will have 5 minutes to introduce themselves, followed by a question-and-answer period for each race, followed by closing statements. Afterwards will be the opportunity to talk one on one with the candidates. For more information call Joann Soman at 305-778-2885. You will be able to submit your questions upon arrival. Please be aware of and respect the club’s “no campaign paraphernalia inside the clubhouse” rule. Candidate brochures can be placed in the foyer.
Escaping DeSantisLand: In case you’re at the end of your rope with Florida’s Jim Crowed torque back to the 1950s, are looking to get out (and who with more sense than somnambulism isn’t?) and the other states seem too risky, here’s Statistia’s guide to hopping over to Europe on a golden passport: “There are several ways to obtain the citizenship of a country. As well as simply being born there or being the descendent of one of its citizens, nations allow permits through marriage, adoption or naturalization – the latter of which is based on an application-related executive decision. Until the outbreak of the Ukraine war, additional “citizenship by investment” (CBI) programs were also offered in the three EU member states of Cyprus, Malta and Bulgaria. These are more commonly known as “golden passports.” By investing a certain amount of money, it becomes possible to obtain citizenship without the bureaucratic hurdles. Bulgaria and Cyprus have now abolished this method of granting citizenship, while Malta refuses to grant such passports specifically to Russians and Belarusians. However, “Golden visas”, i.e. residence permits granted in exchange for investments in the economy, still exist in several other EU countries, as our chart shows. […] more than 130,000 people were either naturalized or granted residence rights under CBI and RBI between 2011 and 2019, which had generated a conservatively estimated total revenue of €21.4 billion for the countries. Both practices have come under fire from officials. As early as 2014, the EU spoke out against such programs, arguing, among other things, that they run counter to anti-discrimination requirements and could potentially encourage corruption and money laundering. In Portugal, for example, the RBI program, which has now been abolished, is considered to have fueled the real estate crisis. Worldwide, the first CBI programs were launched in the 1980s on a few Caribbean islands, and some of them are still active there today. European non-EU countries that offer CBI include Montenegro and Turkey.” Needless to say, Turkey and Hungary are not the places to go if you want something different from Florida.
Now this: The guitarist Thibault Cauvin has a new album out (Sony Clasiscal). “Recording the music of Johann Sebastian Bach… perhaps the greatest and finest adventure there is for a musician, diving into his notes both eternal and timeless is an overwhelmingly moving experience,” he writes in the liner notes. “I recall, during months of preparation for this disc, losing each morning the notion of time as I sank, all at sea, into these scores reminiscent of maps of the world. The ultimate journey is no doubt that great legendary Chaconne, which for centuries has driven mad the men who play it, and the dreamers who listen. Like an explorer leaving to discover new territories, when you strike the first chord in that ocean, you feel like you’ve cast off from the quay for a wondrous epic voyage.” Among the pieces on the album is Cauvin’s own “Autrement” (put simply, “otherwise”) which he also described as “inspired by Prelude BWV 846,” the opening prelude oif the first book of the Well tempered Clavier, in C major, that you will immediately recognize. Here’s the actual prelude, on the harpsichord by Siebe Henstra, followed by Cauvin’s version, followed by that great scene in Baghdad Cafe, with Darron Flagg’s character Salomo at the piano. It’s unfortunately dubbed, but the music, and the emotions, are still in original form:
The name was multiple sclerosis, but the name had no meaning. This was, the neurologist said, an exclusionary diagnosis, and meant nothing. I had, at this time, a sharp apprehension not of what it was like to be old but of what it was like to open the door to the stranger and find that the stranger did indeed have the knife. In a few lines of dialogue in a neurologist’s office in Beverly Hills, the improbable had become the probable, the norm: things which happened only to other people could in fact happen to me. I could be struck by lightning, could dare to eat a peach and be poisoned by the cyanide in the stone. The startling fact was this: my body was offering a precise physiological equivalent to what had been going on in my mind. “Lead a simple life,” the neurologist advised. “Not that it makes an difference we know about.” In other words it was another story without a narrative.
–From Joan Didion’s The White Album (1979).
