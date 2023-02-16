The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, February 16, 2023









Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Flagler Tiger Bay Club will welcome national speaker Jeff Terrell, Senior Vice President, Senior Analyst of Investment Strategy, Portfolio & Market Strategy for the February luncheon to answer these questions and more. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., February 16, at the Hammock Dunes Club in Palm Coast, Florida. Registration for members is $35, President’s Guests $40. As Truist Advisory Services, Inc.’s senior analyst in investment strategy, Terrell is an integral member of the Investment Advisory team responsible for establishing Truist’s overall investment strategy and outlook. With more than 30 years of investment experience, Terrell’s expertise includes the U.S. economy, market and investment strategy, portfolio construction, and the emerging digital assets and blockchain sector. Visit www.FlaglerTigerBayClub.com to register for the February luncheon or receive more details on upcoming events and speakers.









Book Bans: A joint Flagler Palm Coast High and Matanzas High committee meets to discuss a book challenge, at 3 p.m., at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, Room 3A on the third floor. A Flagler County group is seeking to ban Black Flamingo, a 2019 book by Dean Atta. Book bans in Flagler have been the unoriginal work of a vigilante group called “moms for liberty,” except when it comes to the liberty to read. See: “Flagler Schools Have Been Quietly Banning or ‘Removing’ Many Books Since Summer in Bow to ‘Moms for Liberty’.” The committee meets again on Feb. 16 to review The Black Flamingo.

The Flagler Youth Orchestra Concert Celebrates Black Composers, 7 p.m. at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. The Flagler Youth Orchestra performs its second concert of the 2022-23 season. Conductor Joe Corporon and fellow associate conductors of the FYO will lead five orchestras with more than 350 string musicians — a cross-section of public, private and homeschooled students. Tickets are available at the Flagler Auditorium box office, online or by calling (386) 437-7547. Adult tickets are $10 with $1 from each ticket going to the Auditorium’s Arts in Education Fund. Children 17 and under are $4. Prices include ticketing fee.

The Near Disaster of Jasper and Casper, at City Repertory Theatre: Feb. 16-19, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15-$30. Book tickets here. Award-winning actor Jason Woods brings his Off Broadway show to CRT, taking his audience “on a magical journey before leaving them at the end, changed for it.” His solo show tells the story of a man, Jasper, while seeking his true family, runs into a blunt witch, a mysterious, talking dragon, and a purpose he never thought he’d find.As Jasper gets closer to the answers he seeks, he must face his fears, an evil queen, his brother Casper’s self obsession, and a heartbreaking path to his own destiny. Written by Woods, who performs all roles himself.