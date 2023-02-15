The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, February 15, 2023









To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins hears a motion at 9 a.m. in the case of Brennan Hill, who faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Savannah Gonzalez subsequent to a shooting. Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.

Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The committee is reviewing minor land-use applications.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The board will consider recommending the Seascape Subdivision master plan, a planned 110 single-family home development in Town center. The lots will have 40 and 50-foot widths.









Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

In Coming Days:

February 16: A joint Flagler Palm Coast High and Matanzas High committee meets to discuss a book challenge, at 3 p.m., at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, Room 3A on the third floor. A Flagler County group is seeking to ban Black Flamingo, a 2019 book by Dean Atta. Book bans in Flagler have been the unoriginal work of a vigilante group called “moms for liberty,” except when it comes to the liberty to read. See: “Flagler Schools Have Been Quietly Banning or ‘Removing’ Many Books Since Summer in Bow to ‘Moms for Liberty’.” The committee meets again on Feb. 16 to review The Black Flamingo.

February 16: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Concert Celebrates Black Composers, 7 p.m. at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. The Flagler Youth Orchestra performs its second concert of the 2022-23 season. Conductor Joe Corporon and fellow associate conductors of the FYO will lead five orchestras with more than 350 string musicians — a cross-section of public, private and homeschooled students. Tickets are available at the Flagler Auditorium box office, online or by calling (386) 437-7547. Adult tickets are $10 with $1 from each ticket going to the Auditorium’s Arts in Education Fund. Children 17 and under are $4. Prices include ticketing fee.

Starting February 16: The Near Disaster of Jasper and Casper, at City Repertory Theatre: Feb. 16-19, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15-$30. Book tickets here. Award-winning actor Jason Woods brings his Off Broadway show to CRT, taking his audience “on a magical journey before leaving them at the end, changed for it.” His solo show tells the story of a man, Jasper, while seeking his true family, runs into a blunt witch, a mysterious, talking dragon, and a purpose he never thought he’d find.As Jasper gets closer to the answers he seeks, he must face his fears, an evil queen, his brother Casper’s self obsession, and a heartbreaking path to his own destiny. Written by Woods, who performs all roles himself.