The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Tuesday Night: Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the first-floor conference room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join by zoom. Meeting ID: 823 5444 1058, Passcode: 565882 (Note: today’s meeting is all virtual).

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.









Valentine’s Day Weddings: Flagler County Clerk Tom Bexley officiates at the annual Valentine’s Day mass wedding (and renewal of vows) in front of the Flagler County courthouse at noon. One to two dozen couples are expected, with music by the Flagler Youth Orchestra quartet and presents and goodies prepared by the clerk’s staff. See: “Valentine’s Day Mass Wedding Returns to Flagler County Courthouse on Feb. 14.”

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

Ted Torres Martin as Elvis at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 7 p.m. Tickets are $44 to $54. Book here. Ted Torres Martin is a multi-talented actor/singer/songwriter/musician who has accomplished extensive touring around the world. He is the 2016 “Images Of The King” World CHAMPION His stage acting experience include shows like: “Biloxi Blues’, “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” & “Death Of A Salesman” to name a few… His portrayal of The King Of Rock N’ Roll is one of the Top Tributes in the world! He acquired this title in Memphis Tennessee as recognized by Elvis Presley Enterprises. Ted is the top Elvis vocal stylist in the world. His vocals are the closest to Elvis you will ever hear!

In Coming Days:

February 16: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Concert Celebrates Black Composers, 7 p.m. at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. The Flagler Youth Orchestra performs its second concert of the 2022-23 season. Conductor Joe Corporon and fellow associate conductors of the FYO will lead five orchestras with more than 350 string musicians — a cross-section of public, private and homeschooled students. Tickets are available at the Flagler Auditorium box office, online or by calling (386) 437-7547. Adult tickets are $10 with $1 from each ticket going to the Auditorium’s Arts in Education Fund. Children 17 and under are $4. Prices include ticketing fee.

Starting February 16: The Near Disaster of Jasper and Casper, at City Repertory Theatre: Feb. 16-19, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15-$30. Book tickets here. Award-winning actor Jason Woods brings his Off Broadway show to CRT, taking his audience “on a magical journey before leaving them at the end, changed for it.” His solo show tells the story of a man, Jasper, while seeking his true family, runs into a blunt witch, a mysterious, talking dragon, and a purpose he never thought he’d find.As Jasper gets closer to the answers he seeks, he must face his fears, an evil queen, his brother Casper’s self obsession, and a heartbreaking path to his own destiny. Written by Woods, who performs all roles himself.