The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Commissioners are again taking up the performance–and fate–of City Manager William Whitson. Watch the meeting at the city's YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.









The City of Palm Coast hosts the 2023 State of the City at 5:30 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Mayor David Alfin will report on the “State of the City,” highlighting the accomplishments of the City over the past year and a glimpse into what is to come in the future. Register for your FREE ticket by visiting parksandrec.fun

Book bans: The Palm Coast Democratic Club hosts a panel discussion with the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State on book banning at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour. At 7 p.m., a brief business meeting will be followed by the panel discussion and conclude with questions and answers. Politicians and school officials restricting and removing books from schools and censoring history is an increasing concern. The meeting is open to all. There is no charge and advance arrangements are not necessary. For further information call Merrill Shapiro at 804-914-4460.

Palm Coast Open: A USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, runs through February 12. Attendance is free. In its 12th year, the Palm Coast Open features elite men’s tennis played on our hometown stage. Competitors worldwide travel to Palm Coast for a chance at winning a total of $15,000 in prize money and points toward their ATP ranking, a merit-based method to determine tournament entry and seeding based on men’s tennis rankings. Today’s matches:

Starting at 10 a.m.

Gabi Adrian BOITAN (ROU) vs. Federico Agustin GOMEZ (ARG)

Maxime MORA (FRA) vs. Mac KIGER (USA)

(1) Francisco COMESANA (ARG) vs. Justin ROBERTS (BAH)

(3) Ignacio MONZON (ARG) vs. Jacob BRUMM (USA)

Not before 11:30 a.m.

Jaycer LYEONS (USA) vs. Isaiah STRODE (USA)

Matthew SEGURA (USA) vs. (6) Gonzalo BUENO (PER)

(7) Bruno KUZUHARA (USA) vs. Victor LILOV (USA)

Toby KODAT (USA) vs. Rei SAKAMOTO (JPN)

Not before 1 p.m.

Jiri JENICEK (CZE) / Daniel PATY (CZE) vs. (2) George GOLDHOFF (USA) / Mac KIGER (USA)

Francisco COMESANA (ARG) / (1) Ignacio MONZON (ARG) vs. Sekou BANGOURA (USA) / Roy STEPANOV (CAN)

Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series hosted by the University of Florida Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience at 7 p.m. This free lecture will be presented in person at the UF Whitney Laboratory Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Boulevard, in St. Augustine. Those interested also have the option of registering to watch via Zoom live the night of the lecture. Register to watch online here. In this edition: Mandë Holford, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Hunter College, The American Museum of Natural History, CUNY Graduate Center.