Future BJ’s Wholesale Club Raises Traffic Concerns as Palm Coast Mulls Annexation

The Palm Coast City Council Tuesday evening approved a pre-annexation agreement with BJ’s Wholesale Club and another company that will be building their stores on 31 acres near the corner of State Road 100 and Seminole Woods Boulevard, just west of the RaceTrac gas station and partly in place of Flagler Pines RV Storage. The land is currently in the county, on the rim of Palm Coast’s boundaries.









The pre-annexation agreement enables the city to provide water and sewer service before the formal annexation.

But the city is concerned about the amount of additional cars thronging an already busy State Road 100 as they drive in and out of the future big-box store, on limited entry and exit points, and with yet another, if much smaller, shopping mall about to be built on the same side of the road, further west: Airport Commons II, by Airport Road (24,000 square feet of retail space, compared to 103,000 square feet for BJ’s alone; 5,536 square feet of that will be for storage).

BJ’s would also run its own members-only gas station. Five satellite stores would be built by Seminole Woods Investments. SWI was incorporated last February, according to the Florida Division of Corporations. It is under the umbrella of of Matthew Development, the developer that builds BJ’s, Wawa, Ross, Publix, Target, Panera and similar strip-mall type or big box stores.

BJ’s is not yet under contract to buy the property, even though the documents that went before city council members Tuesday evening said it was.









“That has was modified to say BJs Wholesale Club is ‘contemplating entering into a contract to purchase the property,'” Jay Livingston, the Palm Coast attorney representing BJ’s and SWI, told the council. “It’s a semantics that has to do with the status of the current joint venture for the development.” The documents were swapped out with the correct verbiage.

None of the council members asked about the status of the expected land sale. The timing of the sale is central to the annexation process. The approval of a pre-annexation will allow for a Palm Coast water connection to be extended to the parcel. An application for that extension has been approved. The actual annexation petition may not be filed until BJ’s and SWI have closed on the land sale. The annexation ordinance itself–another step that must go before the council–does not become effective until 60 days after BJ’s is fully built and a certificate of occupancy has been issued.

Pre-annexation does not bind the city to go through with the annexation, although there would be little reason for the city not to accept: BJ’s and its satellite businesses are expected to generate a substantial amount of tax revenue. Target, a short distance west, for example, paid $269,000 in combined local taxes last year, $44,200 of it to Palm Coast, another $87,000 to Palm Coast’s Town Center enterprise zone, or community redevelopment agency.

But the BJ’s development has been raising concerns, at the county planning board and the County Commission, about the amount of traffic it will add to State Road 100, and the dearth of entry and exit points from what will be a vast shopping plaza with its own gas-station island in the middle. The county sought an agreement from RaceTrac to provide a cut-through exit from BJ’s onto Seminole Woods Boulevard. RaceTrac refused, saying it would be facilitating traffic from a competitor. (See: “County Approves BJ’s Wholesale Club Despite Unresolved Jam of Traffic Problems Ahead.”)









Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin again raised questions about the expected traffic, this time in surprising conjunction with whether the city would approve the annexation agreement. “I’m going to going to ask my fellow city council members if they would join me in asking or directing staff to–prior to that date– offer us an opinion on the traffic consequences of this development before we agree to annexation,” Alfin said. “I’m not asking for a traffic study. I’m asking for staff’s opinion, using your resources on the traffic implications presently and moving forward.”

The council agreed to provide that analysis.

“They’re going through that exercise right now with a site plan with the county so we’ll be sure to get that information,” Ray Tyner, the city’s chief planner, said.

the annexation ordinance, if approved by the city council, will come 60 days after issuance of a certificate of occupancy or completion for phase one of this entire project–the completion of the BJ’s store. Since impact fees–the one-time levy paid by developers to defray the impact of development on roads and other public services–are paid at the time the certificate of occupancy is issued, Flagler County government, not Palm Coast, will get that revenue. Once the satellite stores are built, the city would collect those impact fees.

Jay Gardner, the Flagler County property appraiser, who owns the acreage just north of the Flagler County airport, hinted in November 2021 that BJ’s was on its way to Palm Coast. He confirmed it last March, and county government approved several regulatory step last September to clear the way for BJ’s and the five satellite stores on the property.