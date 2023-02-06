The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, February 6, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Today at the Editor’s Glance: In Court: Gabriella Alo, facing charges of hit-and-run, child abuse and aggravated battery in a case involving a woman and a boy in Flagler Beach, appears before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 3:30 p.m. in a hearing where her attorney will seek to lower or eliminate her bond. She is being held on $17,500 bond. See: “Brother and Sister Face Several Felony Charges in Beating and Hit-and-Run at Wickline Park,” and “Gabriella Alo, in Jail Over Beating and Hit-and-Run, Is Tased in Confrontation with Deputies.”

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. The commission is expected to ratify, after a three-year wait, the final easement agreement with a Flagler Beach resident who had been holding out until now, delaying a beach renourishment project on 2.6 miles of beach by the U.S. Corps of Engineers. That project is set to begin in April 2024. The commission will consider appointing Jeff Davies and John Bruce to the Contractor Review Advisory

Board for four-year terms. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.