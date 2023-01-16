Florida Press Club Names FlaglerLive State’s Best Independent News Site, Among 3 Awards

FlaglerLive won the Florida Press Club’s top award as Florida’s best online independent news site in all divisions. FlaglerLive also won first place in education reporting among all online sites and newspapers with a circulation of up to 40,000.
FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam took second place in commentary (the top award went to The Bradenton Journal‘s Marc Masferrer), and FlaglerLive earned an honorable mention in the Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting, also among all online sites and newspapers with a circulation of up to 40,000.
The awards were announced Saturday evening at the Florida Press Club’s annual banquet in Daytona Beach, where the keynote speaker was Mark Lane, the Daytona Beach News-Journal’s veteran columnist and humorist.
For best online news sites, the award recognizes general-excellence, with sites judged “on overall content and design, local emphasis, interactivity and ease of navigation.” A separate award went to sites affiliated with a print newspaper. In that category, the staff of the Bradenton Herald won the state’s top honor.
“The awards bestowed on FlaglerLive by the Florida Press Club,” Steve Robinson, a FlaglerLive board member, said, “are a welcome reminder of the importance of diligent, fact-based reporting and commentary on local issues and on the actions of elected officials who make decisions affecting us all.”
The FlaglerLive articles that won the education award reflected the weaponization of the Flagler County School Board by pressure groups such as the “moms for liberty” on one hand and complicitly disruptive school board members on the other, some of whom militated for book bans. The articles were written by Tristam.
The three essays that earned the commentary award focused on the criminal justice system–the progressive unpredictability of all-white juries in Flagler, the barbaric but enduring habit of corporal punishment, and an instance of “Grace from the Crime of Punishment.” Tristam last year won two third-place awards–for commentary, and for arts criticism–from Florida’s Society of Professional Journalists. (Commentary falls on the opinion side of journalism.)
For nearly 70 years, the Florida Press Club has been honoring the best in Florida journalism from layout to photography to writing. It was originally called the Florida Women’s Press Club, as no other clubs allowed women to compete when it was started. Honorees have expanded to include men and digital-only publications.
The work honored Saturday was published between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021.
The Sun Sentinel’s series “Crying out for Help,” earned the Club’s Frances DeVore Award for Community that comes with a $1,000 prize. The series chronicled how the paper discovered that thousands of calls to Broward County’s emergency dispatch went unanswered, sometimes with devastating results. Public concern about the situation led to raises of up to $29,000 a year for some dispatchers, according to the paper.
The winner of the Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting went to the Florida Times-Union for its coverage of federal indictments in the attempted sale of Jacksonville’s public utility. The paper detailed how the utility’s executives pressured the board into seeking offers so that those same executives could profit from the sale.
FlaglerLive is an independent, non-profit news site established in 2010, with a readership of between 20,000 and 25,000 a day during non-emergencies. (The site has competed in journalistic contests on only three occasions over the years, and placed each time.) The site is supported by a combination of advertising and readers’ direct, tax-deductible contributions.
Comments
Mary M. McCrohan says
Congratulations. Well deserved.
Jan says
Congrats, and so well-deserved!
Pogo says
@FlaglerLive
Congratulations, very well deserved.
Deborah Coffey says
Bravo! And, congratulations! This is a well-deserved award.
Gina Weiss says
Bravo Pierre ! And to all your contributing editors for keeping us in the know!
Me says
WAY TO GO PIERRE AND WELL DESERVED.
R.S. says
Congratulations, Pierre. That is most deserving recognition.
Roy Longo says
A few years ago I gave up watching and reading all news except FlaglerLive and the News Journal. More recently I started scanning the headlines of the News Journal and started reading more FlaglerLive articles. Especially the Op-Ed pieces. I may not always agree with the author’s position but I always respected his opinion. I don’t believe there is a better source for local news in Flagler County than FlaglerLive. We are fortunate to Pierre Tristam around here and that fact was supported by the judging of these awards. Congratulations FlaglerLive for being recognized for things many of us already knew.
Fernando Melendez says
Congratulations! Well deserved 👏
Brynn Newton says
Marc Masferrer must be some writer!
Butch Naylor says
Congratulations Pierre and Flagler Live crew. Thank you for your outstanding reporting. We are very fortunate to have you guys.
Award comes as no surprise.
Impressionist says
Congrats. You folks are awesome for sure.
Tristam, dude. You just gonna leave us hanging in South Dakota? Keep’em coming.
Pierre Tristam says
I love to hear that, but the American Impressions series was just for the holidays: the continuation resumes next Christmas.
Roy Longo says
What??? Next Christmas???
Old Timer says
I met Pierre when he was in the business planning stages of Flaglerlive. That he is now recognized prestigiously as a winner alongside larger Florida media newspapers is an outstanding achievement. Very well deserved. We’re lucky here in Flagler County. Pierre could take his immense journalism talent anywhere he desires, so shhhhh! We enjoy and appreciate the fact that he’s here.
Chris Gollon - AskFlagler.com says
Tremendously well-deserved. Flagler County is immeasurably benefitted by the hard work and persistently relevant journalism of Flagler Live. Full congratulations from our site on this honor!
Barbara Salter says
Congratulations, Pierre! We’ll deserved validation of your efforts!
Atwp says
Great job.
Nancy N says
Huge congratulations! Extremely well-deserved and wonderful to see your hard work and service to the community recognized!
Edith Campins says
Congratulations. Well deserved. You are an asset to our community.
Robert Cuff says
Local news has always been important to a community but, with the pressure on print journalism and the trend of formerly local daily newspapers being bought up by big conglomerates, the value of a news resource like FlaglerLive just increases every year.
Congratulations and thank you.
BeBe Smith says
Your newspaper is a biased liberal rag.
Laurel says
This, in itself, is good news! I wouldn’t bother with this site if it weren’t for the fact that Pierre and his staff find the most interesting articles. They are informative, challenging, and down right right on! I don’t always agree, but I always trust what I read here from the staff themselves, and the articles they pick out.
Keep it up award winners!
John F. Pollinger says
In 2017, The Washington Post adopted a slogan uttered years earlier by journalist Bob Woodward and attributed in various ways going back to 1786. The Massachusetts Gazette had published an explanation outlining and directed to the “printers in America” for the need of a free press. The slogan used by The Washington Post below their banner simply reads this:
“Democracy Dies in Darkness”.
With the ever-shrinking number of print and online sources in this country, now more than ever, it is imperative to support local news and opinion which shines light on every day events as well as the government in Flagler County and beyond. My sincere congratulations to Pierre for his individual recognition and to Flagler Live, well-deserved awards for news and opinions generated for the purpose of enlightenment.
Ray W. says
Please accept my hearty congratulations for your awards and my heartfelt thanks for your work. You caught my attention over 20 years ago with your prescient Icarus on Crack editorial. My appreciation for you and your work has only grown over the years.
DoubleGator says
Well deserved! Congratulations.
Skibum says
Wow, that is great! It is about time you are getting some well deserved recognition for your journalistic excelence that we get to take advantage of on a daily basis here in Flagler County. Maybe even DeSantis’ ears will start picking up some tibdits of factual news huh? Naw, that’s too much to hope for, but you know what they say… “Hope springs eternal”.
Eva says
Wooohoo!! Congratulations and well deserved!! We are fortunate to have you here in Flagler!