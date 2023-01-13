5 Injured, 3 Juveniles, in T-Bone Crash at Pine Grove and Belle Terre Parkway

Five people were injured, at least three seriously, in a t-bone crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast minutes after 3 p.m. today.

Three of the victims are said to be juveniles. The crash snarled traffic on Belle Terre’s northbound lanes. Northbound traffic was diverted at Rymfire Drive.









The cause of the crash is not known at the moment. The crash involved two sedans–they appeared to be a Chevrolet and a Nissan–resulting in the entrapment of one of the occupants. The occupant was eventually extracted.

Flagler County Fire Flight, the emergency helicopter, transported one of the patients to a hospital in Jacksonville, according to its flight path. Two patients were transported by ground to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach.

Belle Terre’s southbound lanes also had to be closed temporarily to allow the helicopter to land.

In early evening, the Matanzas High School athletics’ Twitter page posted the following, suggesting that the victims include Flagler Palm Coast High School athletes: “Girls basketball for tonight has been cancelled. Our thoughts are with the FPC Bulldogs right now.”

The Pine Grove-Belle Terre Parkway intersection has been deadly, claiming four lives in four separate crashes since 2014, most recently last March, when a 51-year-old woman was killed in a t-bone crash. One of the crashes involved a victim on a motorcycle. All the crashes followed similar patterns: either a vehicle pulled out of Pine Grove, violating the stop sign there, or a southbound vehicle on Belle Terre attempted a left turn onto Pine Grove, crossing the northbound lanes of Belle Terre, and in both sequences resulting in t-bone or head-on crashes.

Today’s crash drew responses from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue. The incident was being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.