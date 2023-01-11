Palm Coast Residents Recycle 167 Christmas Trees at City’s Annual Event

During this year’s Christmas Tree Recycling event, residents recycled 167 live Christmas Trees and shredded over 11,700 pounds of paper – which is more than double last year’s totals.

Stats like these prove the Tree Recycling event is a success. The purpose of this holiday tradition is to help preserve the environment and beautify our city as the recycled trees are mulched and used in parks & trails throughout Palm Coast.









Residents were encouraged to recycle their live Christmas Trees (decorations removed) in exchange for a FREE 3-gallon tree.

The trees provided in exchange are native species of Florida with easy care and will flourish into mature trees throughout our community. The species included were: Callicarpa americana Beautyberry, Gordonia Iasianthus Loblolly Bay, Taxodium distichum Bald Cypress, Platanus occidentalis Sycamore, and Ilex cassine Dahoon Holly.

Since 2005, the City of Palm Coast has been recognized as a Tree City USA for its continued efforts in promoting environmental improvements of tree care for citizens, offering a comprehensive community forestry program, and sponsoring an Annual Arbor Day event.

On-site paper shredding was another service that was provided at this year’s event and was undoubtedly a popular request.

“Many residents came out to take part in the FREE paper shredding service this year. An average of 1 out of every 3 cars were here for shredding,” said Jordan Myers, City of Palm Coast Environmental Planner. “It’s great to see the community come out and take part in this event, and we’re excited to see these new native trees grow and flourish in the New Year.”

Free paper shredding is currently offered twice a year, at both the Christmas Tree Recycling and Arbor Day events. Acceptable Items to shred include: documents, staples, paper clips, spiral notebooks, expired credit cards, checkbooks, and folders with small prongs and small amounts of metal/plastic. All shredded materials are recycled, with the ink and color removed to produce new paper towels, tissues, etc.

To take part in the next paper shredding service, bring your paper goods to the Arbor Day event scheduled for May 6, 2023, at Central Park in Town Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.