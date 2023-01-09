FEMA’s Flagler Disaster Recovery Center Closes on Jan. 31

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will close the Disaster Recovery Center it has been operating at the Flagler County Fairgrounds at the end of business on January 31 (Tuesday).

The deadline for residents to submit disaster assistance applications for Hurricane Ian is January 12, while the deadline for Hurricane Nicole is February 13. It is important to note that FEMA requires those who suffered impacts from both storms to file a separate application for each storm.









“We have been fortunate to have a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center here in Flagler County since the end of October to help residents sort it all out,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We’ve known this day would be coming and are thankful FEMA extended its operations through the end of the month.”

Individuals and households in Flagler County can apply or follow-up online or over the phone for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. Links to available resources, including FEMA assistance, can be found at www.FlaglerCounty.gov/Nicole.

Residents who have limited internet access – or prefer in-person assistance – can continue to visit the Disaster Recovery Center until January 31. The Center, located in a large tent near the arena at the center of the Flagler County Fairgrounds property (150 Sawgrass Road), is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Examples of items that FEMA may provide financial assistance to repair or replace, because of the hurricanes include:

Windows, doors, floors, walls, ceilings, cabinets

Septic system, private well, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems (HVAC), private roads and bridges

In certain cases, appliances and transportation

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance directly at www.disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Those who use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, will need to provide FEMA the number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.