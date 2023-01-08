In 1st Visit to Mexico Border, Joe Biden Tours a City Overrun By Record Surge of Migrants









































In Venezeula, she was a kindergarten teacher but after the country’s economy collapsed, it wasn’t enough money to sustain her family. She worked various jobs such as cutting hair or making cakes but then she began getting death threats over the phone. She said she has family who worked for the local government and the anonymous threats came from people saying they would kidnap her or her children unless she gave them money in return for her safety.

–Uriel Garcia, Texas Tribune