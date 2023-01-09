The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, January 9, 2023

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The commission is expected to approve Phase 3 of the Grand Reserve development’s preliminary plat, an expansion of 60 single family homes. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here .

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series, Thursday, Jan. 12, hosted by the University of Florida Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience at 7 p.m. This free lecture will be presented in person at the UF Whitney Laboratory Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Boulevard, in St. Augustine. Those interested also have the option of registering to watch via Zoom live the night of the lecture. Register to watch online here. In this edition: Mandë Holford, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Hunter College, The American Museum of Natural History, CUNY Graduate Center.









Diary: Matlock. On the Hallmark channel, on an overhead TV, in a waiting room at a physical therapy clinic at Shands hospital in Gainesville. There are four people in the waiting room. No one is watching. No one is listening. No one is even glazing over the screen, thinking about bunions or onions or the human condition (hers, thankfully, not Malraux’s). Three people are on their phone. Why are these things on anymore? Why that noise, that intrusive pollution no one cares for, that aggravating television intonation that never ceases, those four-minute commercial breaks every seven minutes, that nasal whine of middle aged women selling housewares to an audience deader than Matlock? And what’s Matlock still doing on TV? What are TVs still doing in public spaces? Why have public spaces become like suburbs–soulless, noisy, so angular, so defeating of anything pleasing to the eye–no one is asking for art, but come on0–that to be in a waiting room feels like consciousness sucked dry of everything but awareness? Can we not spend five minutes alone, in silence, without the paraphernalia of Reagan-era gruel? Aren’t the TVs with a multiverse in every person’s palm enough? Haven’t we caught on that televisions are as antiquated as pay phones, civility and the Hallmark channel? Elvis was onto something when he shot at screens, back when he was in his own waiting room to the inevitable.

