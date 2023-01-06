Court Running Out of Patience With Sex-Offender Probationer Who Keeps Violating Rules

Three years ago Bryan Lemus, 20 at the time, got a lenient deal from the State Attorney’s Office after facing two molestation charges–his victims were children–that could have sent him to prison for 30 years: the two charges were dropped and replaced with a single third-degree felony child abuse charge, with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Lemus was spared prison altogether. He was sentenced to five years on probation–sex-offender probation, which is stricter. But he’s twice violated those terms–in September 2020, and again a few weeks ago. His latest violation involve his use of Instagram to view naked pictures a woman sent him of herself, and to access the internet. Lemus admitted to violating his probation in a group counseling session.









His previous violation had been identical. He’d spent 15 days in jail for that, but otherwise returned to his usual probation terms.

This time, Circuit Judge Terence Perkins sentenced him to 90 days in jail followed by nine months on house arrest. It could have been worse.

“Right now, today, you score prison,” Perkins told Lemus who is now 23. “This is a negotiated resolution of the case. It was negotiated by your lawyer and the state, and they’ve agreed to this. But for that, one side or the other would be arguing–maybe both–that this is a prison case and you’d be going to prison. I am willing to accept their stipulation and negotiated resolution of the case. The reason I’m telling you that now is that if there is a violation moving forward, and it could be a technical violation, you would face more prison than you [do] right now. More prison. And the state has already placed on the record that they would not be recommending probation.”

Each probation violation is a felony. If he commits another, he would face at least 20 months in prison for that, plus whatever additional penalty the court may impose.

“And just to be clear, when he was initially sentenced, there were a number of other terms and conditions those all still apply. This is reinstatement with all those terms and conditions,” Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark said.









Lemus, a resident of Palm Coast’s R Section, was arrested in 2018 following an investigation that revealed that he had been molesting his best friend’s younger sister for years, when she was 7 or 8, ending when she was around 12. The girl had been scared to say anything about it because her family and Lemus’s were close. Lemus’s friend, the girl’s brother, was also arrested for similar offenses and sentenced similarly (and violated his probation once by leaving the scene of an accident).

The probation terms include a mandatory curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 p.m. (when he is not under house arrest) and a prohibition on living within 1,000 feet of a school, a day care center, a park or any other place where children customarily gather. He is prohibited from having contact with minors, and prohibited from accessing the internet or participating in social media of any kind. Numerous restrictions on employment apply.

He has no prohibition on having a phone–just not a phone with internet access. He is receiving sex-offender treatment.