Weather: Widespread fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Today at the Editor's Glance:

In court: Several cases are scheduled for docket sounding today, the last step before trial, including the case of Brennan Hill, who faces an attempted murder charge in a shooting involving his girlfriend near Palm Coast’s Microtel last March. The court may also hear a motion in the case. Docket soundings are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in Courtroom 401.

Cancellation: A Palm Coast City Council meeting scheduled for this evening at 6 p.m. has been cancelled.

Notably: An oddly titled book kept hold of the top of the best-sellers’ list at the end of 1934 and the beginning of 1935: The Forty Days of Musa Dagh, by Franz Werfel, an Austrian novelist. It’s a mostly forgotten book now, but it eventually won him a memorial in Vienna by the Armenian people, posthumous Armenian citizenship, and a 1995 Armenian stamp. The book was set in 1915 and told the story of the Turkish genocide of Armenians–the first book to awaken the wold to that horror, which Turkey has been trying to suppress ever since. It is still a crime in Turkey to so much as suggest that turkey is responsible for the genocide, which left anywhere from 1 million to 1.5 million dead. When The New York Times reviewed Musa Dagh in 1934, Ulysses, Remembrance of Things Past and The Magic Mountain were all mentioned in the first paragraph alongside Werfel’s book, to contrast it for its “dramatic narrative,” which the reviewer elt the other three books lacked. The book, an 800-page brick, is still available on Amazon, and on Kindle.

