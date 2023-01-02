The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, January 2, 2023









To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning, then patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Today is New Year’s Day’s observance. All government offices are closed.

Notably: Richard Nixon on this day in 1974, the year of his belated downfall, signed a bill forcing states to impose 55 mph speed limits on highways, or lose federal aid. He claimed it would save the country 200,000 barrels of oil a day, a slight exaggeration. There’s no question that driving slower saves gas and lives. By 1984, UPI was reporting that “conservative estimates” placed the number of lives saved in the intervening 10 years at 45,000. By the time Newt Gingrich took over the House, the 55 limit had lost favor. He pushed a bill that not only ended the limit (which had been raised to 65 in 1987) but that also abolished penalizing states that did not impose motorcycle helmet requirements. Traffic deaths rose slightly, then began a steady decline of 20 years that ended in 2014. Motorcycle deaths have accounted for the rise since.

Now this: The 10 Days of Bach: The 10 Days of Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II, Thomas Schwan, piano.









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.