The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, December 29, 2022

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Flagler Beach Fishing Pier Pass Refund Process: The City of Flagler Beach is issuing prorated refunds to individuals that request to receive refunds for valid Flagler Beach Fishing Pier passes. This refund policy applies to valid passes purchased before Hurricane Ian hit Flagler Beach. Pier pass holders have until January 31st, 2023 to request a prorated refund from the City. Individuals interested in obtaining prorated refunds for their Pier passes must visit the City of Flagler Beach’s City Hall, which is located at 105 S 2nd St., Flagler Beach, FL 32136. Individuals will need to provide their Pier pass number, name, address, and phone number. The City of Flagler Beach will mail checks to individuals that report to City Hall that they would like to receive a prorated refund. At the time when Hurricane Ian hit on September 28th, 2022, 210 people held valid Pier passes of various rates and durations.

The Bach Festival, some 170 hours of Bach interrupted only by the presentation of its Columbia University disk jockeys, is in its zillionth year, streaming free on WKCR here and running through the New Year at midnight.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

Notably: Today is the anniversary of the publication of Joyce’s Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, a semi-autobiographical novel of intellectual awakening and rebellion against the Catholic church. He had preceded it with Dubliners. H.G. Wells, writing of the book in The New Republic, tried to seduce squeamish readers: “It is no good trying to minimize a characteristic that seems to be deliberately obtruded. Like Swift and another living Irish writer, Mr. Joyce has a cloacal obsession. He would bring back into the general picture of life aspects which modern drainage and modern decorum have taken out of ordinary intercourse and conversation. Coarse, unfamiliar words are scattered about the book unpleasantly, and it may seem to many, needlessly. If the reader is squeamish upon these matters, then there is nothing for it but to shun this book, but if he will pick his way, as one has to do at times on the outskirts of some picturesque Italian village with a view and a church and all sorts of things of that sort to tempt one, then it is quite worth while. And even upon this unsavory aspect of Swift and himself, Mr. Joyce is suddenly illuminating. He tells at several points how his hero Stephen is swayed and shocked and disgusted by harsh and loud sounds, and how he is stirred to intense emotion by music and the rhythms of beautiful words. But no sort of smell offends him like that. He finds olfactory sensations interesting or aesthetically displeasing, but they do not make him sick or excited as sounds do.”

Now this: The 10 Days of Bach: Sonata for violin and harpsichord no. 1 in B minor BWV 1014, performed here by Bojan Čičić and Steven Devine.









