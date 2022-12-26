The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, December 26, 2022









To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Cold-Weather Shelter will open again tonight: The shelter, run by the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit, opens at Church on the Rock in Bunnell only when the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. See: “Flagler’s Cold-Weather Homeless Shelter Facing Staffing Challenge as 4-Night Freeze Coincides With Christmas.”

The Bach Festival, some 170 hours of Bach interrupted only by the presentation of its Columbia University disk jockeys, is in its zillionth year, streaming free on WKCR here and running through the New Year at midnight.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

For more information, please contact Bill Butler at 386-986-3760 or 386-445-0598 or email: [email protected].









Notably:Should we be depressed, this day after Christmas, with the World Cup still 1,259 days away and either a Trump or DeSantis presidency only 755 days away? On this day that will not be commemorated the way the Tulsa massacre of 1921 was, though it should be, for the mass murder of 38 Native American prisoners of war by Abraham Lincoln’s army in 1862, during the so-called Dakota wars, even as he should have been too busy contending with the way his Gen. George McClellan was doing his best to lose the Civil War. Lincoln commuted the death sentence of 264 others. But why not all? And why have these mass executions been buried as deeply in our collective memory as the rape of the Black Hills, that one continuing to this day with the desecrations of Rushmore and that other awful monument to Crazy Horse? So the answer is yes. If we can’t spare a commemoration, we can at least spare a little depression.

Now this: The 10 Days of Bach: Magnificat, BWV 243, Netherlands Bach Society:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.