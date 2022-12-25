The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, December 25, 2022









To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Cold-Weather Shelter is open tonight: The shelter, run by the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit, opens at Church on the Rock in Bunnell only when the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. See: “Flagler’s Cold-Weather Homeless Shelter Facing Staffing Challenge as 4-Night Freeze Coincides With Christmas.”

The Bach Festival, some 170 hours of Bach interrupted only by the presentation of its Columbia University disk jockeys, is in its zillionth year, streaming free on WKCR here and running through the New Year at midnight.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

For more information, please contact Bill Butler at 386-986-3760 or 386-445-0598 or email: [email protected].









Notably: So who else was born on Dec. 25? Well, there’s Orlando Gibbons, the great English composer, some of whose works you can hear here, there’s Isaac Newton, more popular than the Beatles, ergo Jesus, there’s Pope Pius VI, who unimaginatively condemned the French Revolution as pope, there’s the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, unfortunately to be forever pigeonholed as “the Black Mozart,” there’s Louis Chevrolet, co-founder of the company that would bear his name, and of course there’s Humphrey Bogart, who remains more popular than Jesus, at least in Casablanca and the African Queen, plus Rod Serling, to whom we owe this Twilight Zone of notability, Anwar Sadat, who, like Jimmy Carter, can never be praised enough for what he achieved in the Middle East despite the many flaws, and on the darker side, there’s Karl Rove. The universe tried to balance things out with Sissy Spacek. It was not enough.

Now this: “Of Our New Day Begun,” Omar Thomas, performed by the JMU Wind Symphony:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.