The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, December 23, 2022









To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Friday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. Today, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and State Attorney R.J. Larizza review the year in crime and talk about the new Sheriff’s Operations Center.

The Cold-Weather Shelter will open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights: The shelter, run by the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit, opens at Church on the Rock in Bunnell only when the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open nightly from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. starting Friday (Dec. 23). See: “Flagler’s Cold-Weather Homeless Shelter Facing Staffing Challenge as 4-Night Freeze Coincides With Christmas.”

In Court: Nothing scheduled in all courts.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

For more information, please contact Bill Butler at 386-986-3760 or 386-445-0598 or email: [email protected].

Keep in Mind: FEMA has extended the deadline into January for Flagler County Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for federal disaster assistance: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline until January 12. The Disaster Recovery Center is in a large tent located near the arena in the center of the fairground’s property, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Disaster Recovery Centers serve as FEMA’s local outreach offices to provide disaster survivors with information from it, as well as from Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, will need to provide FEMA the number for that service. Those who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim for damages to homes, personal property, and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate other sources of assistance may have been received.









Notably: Jane Austen’s Emma was published on this day in 1815, prompting remembrances of thoughts past, this one from Roxana Robinson in 2001: “The writers we praise bear this out: Richard Ford, Cormac McCarthy, Don DeLillo, Martin Amis, Paul Auster, David Gates and, of course, [Robert] Stone himself. By and large they prefer the cold end of the emotional spectrum, choosing alienation and irony, disaffection and distance, over passion and tenderness, engagement, anguish or rapture. And since men still make most of the literary rules, the women writers who receive the most attention are the ones who follow these rules of disengagement: Joyce Carol Oates, A. M. Homes, Kathryn Harrison and Lorrie Moore, for example. The Brontës and Jane Austen, who wrote exclusively about women and the world of the emotions, would have a hard time today making it out of the ‘’women’s fiction” category.’”

Now this: The 10 Days of Bach: Cello Suite no. 5 in C minor BWV 1011, cellist Hidemi Suzuki









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.