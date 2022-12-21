Marineland Acres Improvement Project Enters Final Year

The Marineland Acres Improvements Project in 2023 enters its final year of construction and includes the final phase of the MalaCompra Basin improvements, designed to address the flooding impacts experienced by residents living in the Hammock.

Roadway paving continues and the Engineering Department announced the recent completion of Bay, Surf, and Rollins Dunes drives. Storm damage related repair work is currently underway at Ocean Street where additional paving is anticipated.









“Although the project timeline has been altered both because of the recent hurricane-tropical storm events, and construction material supply chain issues, we expect that the project will still be completed sometime in the Fall of 2023,” said County Engineer Faith Alkhatib. “Many Marineland residents told us when we asked that there was a positive difference in drainage following Ian and Nicole. They mentioned reduced drawdown times for standing water in streets, and low-lying lots.”

The installed storm drainage system was about 55% complete and operational before the two storms hit.

“Flagler County Engineering will continue to work with residents to ensure a smooth construction operation,” Alkhatib said. “We appreciate their continued support and patience as we continue this important work.”

For more project information, please visit the Marineland Acres Project page on the Flagler County website.