The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, December 19, 2022

Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office dedicates the opening of its new Sheriff’s Operations center on Commerce Parkway in Bunnell at 1 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting, speeches and tours for the public.

2023 Flagler County Legislative Delegation Meeting at 3 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Delegation will hear testimony from local government agencies and the public on statewide issues of concern and will consider any local bills brought before the Delegation. This meeting is free and open to the public.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

Keep in Mind: FEMA has extended the deadline into January for Flagler County Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for federal disaster assistance: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline until January 12. The Disaster Recovery Center is in a large tent located near the arena in the center of the fairground’s property, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Disaster Recovery Centers serve as FEMA’s local outreach offices to provide disaster survivors with information from it, as well as from Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, will need to provide FEMA the number for that service. Those who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim for damages to homes, personal property, and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate other sources of assistance may have been received.









Notably: Today is the birth anniversary of Leonid Brezhnev, who took over leadership of the Soviet Union in 1964 but by the late 1970s came literally to reflect, in his body and decrepitude, and his drunkenness, the decline of the USSR. He drove the final nail in his and his country’s coffin when he launched the invasion of Afghanistan on Christmas eve in 1979. He was dead by the time the Soviets pulled out (he died in 1982), their AK-47’s between their legs, but the blowback from the CIA’s covert war was unstoppable by then as mujahideens were transfiguring themselves into al-Qaeda. A worthier birthday: Carter G. Woodson, 1875. Finally, it is the 25th anniversary of the release of “Titanic,” the Leonardo DiCaprio vehicle that cost $200 million at the time, what would be $390 million today. The remarkable thing about that is this: it is still less than the cost of building the Titanic, either in constant or inflation-adjusted dollars: the Titanic cost $7.5 million to build. It launched in 1911. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator only goes back to 1913. But $7.5 million in 1913 is the equivalent of just $227 million today.

