Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Palm Coast’s Lee Ann Daley, 46, is Killed in Head-On Crash Caused By Man Going Wrong Way on US1

| | Leave a Comment

Lee Ann Daley in a Facebook self-portrait.
Lee Ann Daley in a Facebook self-portrait.

Lee Ann Daley, a 46-year-old Palm Coast resident, was killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 1 in Palm Coast when a driver going the wrong way struck her car a little before 9 p.m. Friday.

The crash took place on U.S. 1 near Commerce Boulevard. A 64-year-old Palm Coast man, in whom authorities would later observe signs of impairment, had gotten on the southbound lanes of U.S. 1, driving a pick-up truck north. Daley was driving a 2018 Chevy Malibu, going south, when they collided.




The 64-year-old man was not injured. Daley was entrapped in the Malibu. Authorities placed an emergency helicopter on standby, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was the mother of three children. A chaplain was sent to the family home in the F Section. Daley was a hair stylist as a business in Palm Coast.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s trooper Darin Harper is investigating the crash with Traffic Homicide Investigator Randal Slocum. Flagler County Sheriff’s units were first at the scene. The Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue also responded. Traffic was rerouted at Palm Coast Parkway and U.S. 1 as the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 were closed during the investigation, which stretched into the night.

Friday night’s crash resulted in the second road fatality on Flagler roads this month, and the 24th involving a fatality this year in the county, with a total of 27 people killed, exceeding last year’s total by 10.  This year’s toll on Flagler roads is the fourth heaviest in the last 22 years.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Created using the Donation Thermometer plugin https://wordpress.org/plugins/donation-thermometer/.$6000Raised $6995 towards the $6000 target.$6995Raised $6995 towards the $6000 target.117%
You and your neighbors collectively read our articles about 25,000 times each day (that's not a typo) with up to 65,000 daily reads during emergencies like hurricanes. Flagler County residents rely on FlaglerLive for essential, bold and analytical journalism that cannot be found anywhere else. But we depend on your support. Please join our December fund drive! If you donate the cost of a scoop of ice cream, you will be helping us continue to provide comprehensive local news and honest, serious journalism for our community. If you can donate more or become a monthly donor, even better. Donations are tax deductible since FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization. Donate by clicking anywhere in this box. Think of it as buying a scoop, in every sense of the term!  
All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.
   

Reader Interactions

  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents
  • grand living realty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.