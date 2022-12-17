Palm Coast’s Lee Ann Daley, 46, is Killed in Head-On Crash Caused By Man Going Wrong Way on US1

Lee Ann Daley, a 46-year-old Palm Coast resident, was killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 1 in Palm Coast when a driver going the wrong way struck her car a little before 9 p.m. Friday.

The crash took place on U.S. 1 near Commerce Boulevard. A 64-year-old Palm Coast man, in whom authorities would later observe signs of impairment, had gotten on the southbound lanes of U.S. 1, driving a pick-up truck north. Daley was driving a 2018 Chevy Malibu, going south, when they collided.









The 64-year-old man was not injured. Daley was entrapped in the Malibu. Authorities placed an emergency helicopter on standby, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was the mother of three children. A chaplain was sent to the family home in the F Section. Daley was a hair stylist as a business in Palm Coast.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s trooper Darin Harper is investigating the crash with Traffic Homicide Investigator Randal Slocum. Flagler County Sheriff’s units were first at the scene. The Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue also responded. Traffic was rerouted at Palm Coast Parkway and U.S. 1 as the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 were closed during the investigation, which stretched into the night.

Friday night’s crash resulted in the second road fatality on Flagler roads this month, and the 24th involving a fatality this year in the county, with a total of 27 people killed, exceeding last year’s total by 10. This year’s toll on Flagler roads is the fourth heaviest in the last 22 years.