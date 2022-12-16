The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, December 16, 2022









Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. The program today focuses on the outlook for 2023 from an economic and tourism perspective. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

UF/IFAS Extension Flagler County Presents: The Nine Principles of Florida Friendly Landscaping, 10 a.m., Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. This workshop will provide helpful concepts, tools, and techniques for creating your own Florida-Friendly Yard – a yard that is beautiful and environmentally friendly. Learn the basics of designing a landscape that features carefully selected plants suited to your climate, soil, and wildlife. Tips on cost-saving, energy-efficient landscape maintenance are also included to help you reduce water, fertilizer, and pesticide use.

Honky Tonk Angel, at City Repertory Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 160 Cypress Point PKWY Ste B 207, From the creator of Always…Patsy Cline. Three gutsy gals from different background take charge of their life. They decide to follow their Honky Tonk dream to the City of Nashville! A hilarious, down-home treat for country music fans combining the thirty county classic tunes including (Dance By Your Man), (9 Two 5), and (Harper Valley PTA). Tonight is all about following your dreams and angels, all kinds, but mostly Honky Tonk Angel!

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. (On Oct. 14 only, it is meeting at the 2nd floor conference room at the Katz and Green Building, 1 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast.) Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

Notably: Today is Arthur Clarke’s birthday (1917), and if it weren’t for the strange video below, it would have again been an occasion to pick a clip from 2001 and ask anyone to interpret it. But it is also the wonderful, endlessly blissful Kandinsky’s birthday (1866), so we’ll forego the apes and the monolith, or HAL, and go with this:



Now this: Obviously, from the Luka Collection:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

