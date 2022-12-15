The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, December 15, 2022









To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: A 10 a.m. hearing is scheduled before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in a civil case dating back to 2017 and an incident dating back tpo 2015 at the county jail, when Daniel Gene Garcia alleges he was negligently incarcerated in the same cell as another inmate with mental conditions that resulted in Garcia getting attacked and inured. (Case 2017 CA595)

Storytime at the Flagler Beach Public Library: 11 a.m. at the library, 315 South 7th Street, Flagler Beach. It’s a a special Storytime Shadow Puppet Presentation of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. Miss Doris will be joined by local Artist and Puppeteer, Geoffrey Cormier (aka “Birdie’s Dad”). We’ll have a Holiday Story from Miss Doris, an introduction to Femus, the Gopher Tortoise, and a Shadow Puppet performance of “A Visit from St. Nicholas”.

The ILA Working Group that handles the joint agreement between the school board, the county and Flagler’s municipalities regarding school concurrency, meets at 1 p.m. in the third floor conference room 3 at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See: “Developments Could Stall If County, Cities and District Can’t Agree on School Construction Payments.”

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

For more information, please contact Bill Butler at 386-986-3760 or 386-445-0598 or email: [email protected].









Keep in Mind: FEMA has extended the deadline into January for Flagler County Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for federal disaster assistance: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline until January 12. The Disaster Recovery Center is in a large tent located near the arena in the center of the fairground’s property, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Disaster Recovery Centers serve as FEMA’s local outreach offices to provide disaster survivors with information from it, as well as from Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, will need to provide FEMA the number for that service. Those who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim for damages to homes, personal property, and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate other sources of assistance may have been received.

Notably: From Statistia: The Deadliest Countries for Journalists in 2022: Reporters Without Borders (RWB) counts a total of 57 journalists and media workers that have been killed this year because of their job, including eight killed in Ukraine. Additionally, RWB has recorded 532 that are imprisoned as of December 14. This infographic shows the places where the most journalists were killed in 2022 (16 countries not shown had one death each). In Mexico, journalists’ deaths with a direct link to their journalistic work represented almost 20 percent of the worldwide total. As detailed by RWB: “At least 80 journalists have been killed in connection with their work in Mexico in the past ten years (including 46 in the past five) despite repeated calls from civil society and international organizations for the government to combat the violence more effectively.” The report goes on to reference the killing of journalist Lourdes Maldonado López, who was “in principle enjoying (state) protection in Baja California ” when she was gunned down outside her home in January. Turning attention to Ukraine, now the second most dangerous country for media workers since the Russian invasion on February 24, RWB count 8 deaths in the country as 2022 comes to a close: “They include Maks Levin, a Ukrainian photojournalist who was deliberately shot by Russian soldiers on March 13, according to the conclusions of an RWB investigation”. Russia itself currently has 18 journalists imprisoned.

Now this: The disaster of 2022 for freedom of information:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.