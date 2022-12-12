The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, December 12, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

In Court: It’s trial week in felony court, but nothing high-profile.

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meeting usually scheduled for this month will not be held. It next meets in January.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

Keep in Mind: FEMA has extended the deadline into January for Flagler County Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for federal disaster assistance: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline until January 12. The Disaster Recovery Center is in a large tent located near the arena in the center of the fairground’s property, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Disaster Recovery Centers serve as FEMA’s local outreach offices to provide disaster survivors with information from it, as well as from Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, will need to provide FEMA the number for that service. Those who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim for damages to homes, personal property, and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate other sources of assistance may have been received.









Notably: Two weeks ago Palm Coast was celebrating the 98th birthday of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to serve in Congress and the first woman to run a major party campaign for president. Palm Coast did so with the dedication of the Shirley Chisholm Trail. Today is the anniversary of the first Black man to serve in Congress: Joseph Hayne Rainey of Georgetown, South Carolina. He had been born enslaved. He served until 1789. “During his more than eight years in the House,” his House biography states, “Rainey worked to pass civil rights legislation, fund public schools, and guarantee equal protection under the law. Throughout, he sought to use his position to advocate for the concerns of African Americans on the House Floor. “I can only raise my voice,” Rainey said in 1877, “and I would do it if it were the last time I ever did it, in defense of my rights and in the interests of my oppressed people.” He was among the shining lights of America’s short-lived first Reconstruction. We still awaits a needed third. Just as notably: the Library of America, the nation’s greatest monument to our literature and culture, has just published W.E.B. DuBois’s Black Reconstruction, edited by Eric Foner and Henry Louis Gates, Jr., a perfect companion volume to LOA’s previously published Reconstruction: Voices from America’s First Great Struggle for Racial Equality. That volume does one of the things the library of America has been doing brilliantly for decades: collect, in chronological order, the major, often unknown, literary and journalistic documents of the era. See the quote below, and the video below, a great discussion about DuBois by the volume’s editors.

