2,000 Articles, 2 Million Words, Countless Revelations in ’22: Help FlaglerLive Keep You Richly Informed in ’23

If you are reading these words right now, consider yourself very fortunate: You are not a resident of one of the hundreds of U.S. cities, towns and counties that have no local, reliable print or online source of news. But while you’re enjoying your good fortune, also consider this: According to a study from Northwestern University’s journalism school, local newspapers are shutting down at a pace of about two per week. The study predicts that the country will have lost one-third of all its local newspapers by 2025.

What is replacing these news sources? In many areas, nothing. In others, national chains, looking to squeeze as much profit as possible from under-staffed newsrooms, publish the same handful of articles in all their papers and websites, with little regard for the local importance or relevance of the content.

Journalism–serious journalism—is in serious jeopardy in this country. As was written more than a century ago, journalism is about reporting facts “without fear or favor.” That means a journalist doing his or her job properly is likely to piss some people off. If the pissed-off party happens to be an elected official or some other potentate, that means you, the reader, are learning important information about the people who hold sway in your community.

But of late, a lot of powerful people are trying to persuade you that journalism, and the people who practice it, are your enemy. These attacks are a dangerous but all-too-familiar strategy employed by those who don’t want you, the reader, to learn the truth about their misdeeds, self-dealing and, often, their crimes. It has been our good fortune in this country that attacks on journalists have proven to be the swan song of would-be autocrats; but the future holds no guarantees, as social media sites, spewing unchallenged misinformation and outright lies, and serving only the interests of those who create them, have replaced serious journalism for far too many people.

So, back to you, the fortunate, well-informed resident of Flagler County. You have a resource in FlaglerLive that provides you with diligently reported facts about everything from storms and beach erosion to traffic deaths and drug arrests to real estate taxes and the shenanigans of your local elected officials. But reporting takes time, effort and, yes, money.

And that’s where you come in. FlaglerLive is a non-profit entity, which means it serves no masters but you, your community and the facts.

It also means donations that you, your friends and families make to FlaglerLive are tax-deductible. It’s an investment in staying informed and in helping to keep your community from becoming one of those many wastelands of no information and worse, misinformation. It is through your generosity that Flagler County has a serious, dedicated online news source in FlaglerLive. Through hurricanes, heated political races and Florida’s culture wars FlaglerLive has kept its readers armed with the facts they need to make decisions for themselves and their families.

I have been a board member of FlaglerLive for the past 12 years because I believe in its mission, and in the critical role it plays in restoring public trust in journalism. And now I ask you to help us ensure that FlaglerLive continues to thrive as it serves the citizens of Flagler County, by becoming a Friend of FlaglerLive through our end-of-year fund-raiser.