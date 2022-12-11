The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, December 11, 2022









To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Tree of Lights, a Musical Celebration of Christ’s Birth, at the Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. $15 admission. 2 p.m. Tree of Lights is a holiday celebration for the whole family. Using contemporary versions of traditional carols and narration, the story of the birth of the Christ child comes to life. The Green Room is a one-of-a-kind farm-to-table dinner theatre that celebrates the merging of local arts and agriculture. Formed as a 501c3 charitable organization, its mission is to enhance the culture of our community by supporting, encouraging, and showcasing local artists and agriculture through the presentation of high-quality theatrical productions paired with first-class farm-to-table cuisine. It will be the first dinner theatre in the country to operate solely farm-to-table. All proceeds from the Tree of Lights will be used to support the Green Room’s acquisition of it’s own performance space.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

For more information, please contact Bill Butler at 386-986-3760 or 386-445-0598 or email: [email protected].









Keep in Mind: FEMA has extended the deadline into January for Flagler County Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for federal disaster assistance: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline until January 12. The Disaster Recovery Center is in a large tent located near the arena in the center of the fairground’s property, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Disaster Recovery Centers serve as FEMA’s local outreach offices to provide disaster survivors with information from it, as well as from Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, will need to provide FEMA the number for that service. Those who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim for damages to homes, personal property, and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate other sources of assistance may have been received.

In Coming Days:

Notably: The Kyoto Protocols designed to reduce carbon emissions were signed by 192 nations on this day in 1997. By 2012, it had failed. The United States, under George W. Bush, rejected the protocols in 2001, but only after a 95-0 Senate vote to reject it, arguing that developed nations alone should not bear the burden of greenhouse gas emissions. Half the 36 countries bound by the protocols’ targets failed to meet the goals. None of the subsequent attempts to foster a global strategy against climate change have been successful, including the recently disbanded “Conference of Parties” in Egypt. Incidentally, India is poised to surpass China’s population in the coming year. India is at 1.393 billion. China is at 1.412 billion. Between them they account for a third of the world’s population, though while China now accounts for twice as much emissions as the United States, India is still behind both, generating about half the American total. Florida-style “resiliency” will clearly solve the state’s and the world’s problems.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.