Bunnell Elementary’s Robin Jaques Lands $10,000 Golden Grant for Literacy Initiative

Bunnell Elementary and teacher Robin Jaques are one of 11 Central Florida schools in Florida to be awarded a Golden Grant from J-Quint LLC, a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. Jaques’s award is for $10,000.

Bunnell Elementary teacher Robin Jaques worked to obtain this grant for literacy programs at the school. She will use the funds to organize four literacy nights using science themes for increasing vocabulary and background knowledge in science. These literacy nights will also involve parents by having them attend literacy support meetings while the students are participating in activities.









Kim Hawkins of McDonald’s of Florida and South Georgia’s Central Florida office, Joe Cox, owner and operator of J-Quint LCC, and three of his managers presented the award to present the award to Jaques and Marcus Sanfilippo, the principal at Bunnell Elementary. Sanfilippo last week was named Flagler County Principal of the Year.

Bunnell Elementary’s grant is part of a $100,000 round of grants by Florida McDonald’s restaurants. Jaques’s award was one of only three $10,000 grants. The organization also awarded numerous grants in smaller increments.

Jaques will also start a family book project to encourage students and their families to read 50 picture books or 10 chapter books. Students who complete the project will be invited to an end-of-year celebration where they will be awarded prizes and a meal voucher from McDonald’s.

J-Quint, LLC is the local franchise operator of all three McDonald’s locations in Palm Coast and ten other locations throughout central Florida. Bunnell Elementary is excited to partner with them as they are interested in becoming more involved with Bunnell Elementary by participating in various programs throughout the year.

Jaques, a veteran teacher of the Flagler school district, in 2019 led her students at Rymfire Elementary to numerous medals for demonstrating writing and reading skills. Jacques had developed that initiative with a grant from the Flagler Education Foundation. She appears as skilled at writing successful grants as at improving her students’ skills.

“The hard work of teachers and community leaders on behalf of our students is immensely appreciated. The Golden Grants program is a great opportunity to support educators that impact our next generation of leaders,” said Ania Nitzsche, president of the Central Florida Operators Association, when the grant round was announced. “Our youth are vital to the pulse of our communities and we recognize the importance of supporting education in our neighborhoods.”