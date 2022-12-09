The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, December 9, 2022









Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Friday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

In court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins imposes sentence in a few, low profile cases.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guests include Palm Coast Development Director Jason DeLorenzo and Mayor David Alfin, discussing economic development. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. (On Oct. 14 only, it is meeting at the 2nd floor conference room at the Katz and Green Building, 1 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast.) Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

The Sound of Christmas, a free concert at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, at 7 p.m.

Tree of Lights, a Musical Celebration of Christ’s Birth, at the Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. $15 admission. Dec. 9 and 10 at 7 p.m., Dec. 10 and 11 at 2 p.m. Tree of Lights is a holiday celebration for the whole family. Using contemporary versions of traditional carols and narration, the story of the birth of the Christ child comes to life. The Green Room is a one-of-a-kind farm-to-table dinner theatre that celebrates the merging of local arts and agriculture. Formed as a 501c3 charitable organization, its mission is to enhance the culture of our community by supporting, encouraging, and showcasing local artists and agriculture through the presentation of high-quality theatrical productions paired with first-class farm-to-table cuisine. It will be the first dinner theatre in the country to operate solely farm-to-table. All proceeds from the Tree of Lights will be used to support the Green Room’s acquisition of it’s own performance space.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

For more information, please contact Bill Butler at 386-986-3760 or 386-445-0598 or email: [email protected].

World Cup: The World Cup is back in action today with two quarterfinal matches. At 10, magnificent Morocco goes up against Portugal, a fiercer Portugal now that the unbearable Ronaldo was benched. At 2 p.m., the match that could have the value of a final: England and France. Both teams are coming off big wins, even a joyful win for France. The last time they played was a friendly in 2017, which France won, 3-2. From the Sporting news: “England have won 17 of their 31 international matches against France, dating back to May 1923. The two teams have met twice in the World Cup, with England winning both encounters: the first a 2-0 victory during England’s glorious 1966 campaign, and the second a 3-1 group-stage win over Les Bleus at the 1982 World Cup. Recent meetings between England and France have largely gone the way of Didier Deschamps’ team, with the last competitive fixture a 1-1 draw in the group stage of the 2012 European Championships.”









Keep in Mind: FEMA has extended the deadline into January for Flagler County Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for federal disaster assistance: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline until January 12. The Disaster Recovery Center is in a large tent located near the arena in the center of the fairground’s property, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Disaster Recovery Centers serve as FEMA’s local outreach offices to provide disaster survivors with information from it, as well as from Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, will need to provide FEMA the number for that service. Those who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim for damages to homes, personal property, and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate other sources of assistance may have been received.

Notably: It was a good day for America yesterday, an even better day, unfortunately, for arms dealer: Viktor Bout, the arms dealer, was released from American prison after serving less than half his sentence for conspiring to kill Americans, in exchange for Brittney Griner, the basketball player wrongfully held in Russia. Bout was convicted on a dubious charge, however. The Times: “Prosecutors said he had agreed to sell antiaircraft weapons to drug enforcement informants who were posing as arms buyers for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.” That’s clear enough. In other words: he sold weapons to the wrong side. So let’s not be too squeamish, or disingenuous. What was the value of American arms sales to foreign governments in 2018, the last year I have at hand? $184 billion.

