Wawa Will Rise in Place of Paul Katz Building on Palm Coast Parkway and Florida Park Drive

A second Wawa is coming to Palm Coast. It’ll be built in place of the Paul Katz Professional Building at 1 Florida Park Drive South, on Palm Coast Parkway, next year. It’ll be directly across the street from one of the city’s three RaceTrac stations.









The three-level, 35,000-square-foot Katz office building, one of the oldest and more architecturally eye-catching structures in the city–with walls of glass and a boardwalk through lush greenery–will be demolished, along with a smaller structure on the parcel. It was built in 1986, in the earliest days of Palm Coast as an ITT subdivision.

The Wawa in its place will be a one-level, 5,600 square foot convenience store and gas station. A technical site plan application was filed with the city in mid-September, though discussions about a Wawa there date back two years.

Palm Coast Development Director Jason DeLorenzo said initial discussions foresaw both a Wawa and a bank, making the project “too tight.” The full parcel, located between the east and westbound lanes of Palm Coast Parkway, is 2.9 acres. SunTrust has since left and re-emerged as Truist Bank in place of the old Mobile station at 220 Palm Coast Parkway.

“The proposed Wawa is on our main commercial thoroughfare, it’s an appropriate place for it,” said Jason DeLorenzo, the city’s development director. “As always, we encourage residents of the C Section to use Palm Harbor as often as possible” for shopping.









Katz owns the property under the name of Equity Holding Corp. of Flagler. He could not be reached before this article initially published. DeLorenzo said the transformation of the parcel into a Wawa is part of Katz’s plan, as the building itself, which used to have much of its office space leased to various businesses, is now empty. Demolition of the building is still “a few months away,” as is subsequent construction, with regulatory steps still ahead.

The addition of gas options could help create more supply and thus potentially lower prices in a county where drivers often note the higher gas prices, compared to Volusia County. The city’s other Wawa is on State Road 100.

Palm Coast City Council members over the years have heard complaints from some property owners along Florida Park Drive about noise and traffic there. Asked whether the addition of a Wawa at the south end of Florida Park Drive might exacerbate those complaints, DeLorenzo said those voices are few, and more recently have been limited to one person.

Plans for a Wawa on State Road 100 and Bulldog Drive were originally revealed in November 2016, but not solidified until almost three years later, which suggests a smidge of caution when too eagerly anticipating the weirdly revered store’s openings. The store finally opened in July 2020, in the thick of the Covid pandemic. Then-Mayor Milissa Holland described it as “the most anticipated project here in our community in a long time, so our residents have been looking forward to this.”









At the time the 24-hour store was to employ 30 people, six of them full-time. It’s not yet known whether the Palm Coast Parkway location will be open 24 hours: the company has scaled back some of its 24-hour options. The company listed eight forthcoming stores in Florida in 2022, on its “Coming Soon” page. The new Palm Coast location is not yet listed.

The company is 58 years old. It employs 35,000 to 40,000 people and operates in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C., with a planned expansion to Tennessee. It was projecting to surpass the 1,000-store mark this year, with plans to grow to 1,800 stores by the end of the decade. Forbes lists Wawa as the 24th largest privately held company in the United States, with annual revenue of nearly $15 billion. The name of the company has generally been associated with a Native American name for wild goose, but the etymology is richer than that.