The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.
Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Pontieri and Heighter Are Sworn In at Palm Coast City Council

| | Leave a Comment

Palm Coast Council members Cathy Heighter and Theresa Carli Pontieri. (Palm Coast)
Palm Coast Council members Cathy Heighter and Theresa Carli Pontieri. (Palm Coast)

Palm Coast City Council Members Theresa Carli Pontieri (District 2) and Cathy Heighter (District 4) were sworn in Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the City Council business meeting inside the Community Wing council chambers at City Hall.

Council Members Carli Pontieri and Heighter were recently elected to their seats during the November 2022 election. Council Member John Fanelli, who has served in an interim role representing District 2 since March 2022, finished his term and received a standing ovation for his service.




Also Tuesday, Council Member Ed Danko was selected to serve as Vice Mayor. The City Council selects a new Vice Mayor each November.

The City Council also participates as liaisons to various service organizations for fiscal year 2022-2023. Mayor Alfin will continue to serve on the River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization and the Flagler Schools Oversight Committee. Vice Mayor Danko will be with the St. Johns Water Management District. Council Member Klufas will continue with the Flagler County Tourism Development Council. Council Member Heighter will serve with the Stewart Marchman Center and the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. Council Member Carli Pontieri will serve the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and the Flagler Schools Oversight Committee.

Biographies for each City Council member can be found at: https://www.palmcoast.gov/council

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Created using the Donation Thermometer plugin https://wordpress.org/plugins/donation-thermometer/.$6000Raised $3513 towards the $6000 target.$3513Raised $3513 towards the $6000 target.59%
You are here because you’ve read FlaglerLive articles some 25,000 times a day this year, up to 60,000 times a day in emergencies, because you depend on FlaglerLive for essential, fearlessly bold and analytical journalism you cannot get anywhere else. But it doesn’t work without your support. Still, 98% of readers don’t contribute, relying on the other 2 percent. Don’t make FlaglerLive your hand-out: Take a stand for integrity and have a voice in protecting and fostering serious journalism in your community. As little as $10 makes a difference, or better still, become a monthly donor. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and make a year-end gift of year-long value.
All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.