Pontieri and Heighter Are Sworn In at Palm Coast City Council

Palm Coast City Council Members Theresa Carli Pontieri (District 2) and Cathy Heighter (District 4) were sworn in Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the City Council business meeting inside the Community Wing council chambers at City Hall.

Council Members Carli Pontieri and Heighter were recently elected to their seats during the November 2022 election. Council Member John Fanelli, who has served in an interim role representing District 2 since March 2022, finished his term and received a standing ovation for his service.









Also Tuesday, Council Member Ed Danko was selected to serve as Vice Mayor. The City Council selects a new Vice Mayor each November.

The City Council also participates as liaisons to various service organizations for fiscal year 2022-2023. Mayor Alfin will continue to serve on the River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization and the Flagler Schools Oversight Committee. Vice Mayor Danko will be with the St. Johns Water Management District. Council Member Klufas will continue with the Flagler County Tourism Development Council. Council Member Heighter will serve with the Stewart Marchman Center and the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. Council Member Carli Pontieri will serve the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and the Flagler Schools Oversight Committee.

Biographies for each City Council member can be found at: https://www.palmcoast.gov/council